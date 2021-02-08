Worthington Christian Roundup: Warriors girls bowlers focus on delivering in postseason

With its eye on getting back to the Division II state tournament, the Worthington Christian girls bowling team has scheduled extra COHSBC matches and entered as many tournaments as possible.

It hasn’t been easy to get in matches with eight of the teams in the Warriors’ COHSBC-C Division coming from the City League, which didn’t give the go-ahead for the winter sports season until Jan. 25. Another team in the league, Liberty Christian, has not had any matches.

The Warriors were 7-1 overall after beating Grandview 1,999-1,557 on Jan. 29 and 4-0 in the COHSBC-C after defeating Columbus South 1,531-1,336 on Jan. 28.

“We’ve had some ups and downs trying to find (matches),” coach Matt Hamilton said. “We practiced from November to the end of December before we had a match and the girls can get a little complacent. We’ve tried to (fill) up our schedule and we ended up playing a lot of the Catholic schools.”

The Warriors won the MSL-Ohio title Jan. 23 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, beating Buckeye Valley 2-1 in the Baker playoff as senior Hope Nyland averaged 173.0 for the event and earned the league’s Bowler of the Year honor.

Through eight matches, senior Emily Weishaar was averaging 166.7 to lead the team and senior Lilly Marsh was averaging 160.3.

Seniors Abby Lanker and Caroline Busby and sophomores Cierra Mudge and Audrey Sanders also have been contributors for the Warriors, who open the postseason with a sectional Feb. 12 at HP Lanes. The top 12 teams and top 12 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to district Feb. 15 at HP Lanes.

The boys team competes at sectional Feb. 13 at HP Lanes, with the top 12 teams and top 12 individuals not on qualifying teams advancing to district Feb. 15 at the same site.

The Warriors were 7-2 overall after beating Grandview 2,014-1,672 and 4-1 in the COHSBC-C after defeating South 1,995-1,357.

“It’s been a difficult year for bowlers, parents and coaches,” coach Dave Krebs said. “We’ve started a streaming service for all matches so parents can watch. The bowlers have seldom had a block of time to practice without going into quarantine. I’ve not been able to coach bowlers consistently, which has delayed their individual development and team chemistry.

“There have been some good life lessons to overcome adversity and have a next-bowler-up mentality. Everyone comes in uniform each match because we’re not sure who will be there at any given time.”

Junior Noah Dirscherl led the Warriors in average (176.2) through nine matches, followed by junior Tyler White (171.0), senior Mason Marsh (167.9) and junior Connor Lawson (167.5).

Basketball teams

prep for postseason

The boys and girls basketball teams are preparing for the Division III district tournament.

The boys squad was first in last week’s state poll and 17-1 overall after beating Columbus Academy 61-56 on Feb. 3. The Warriors went 6-0 in the MSL-Ohio, which is having a tournament that will be completed before the postseason begins Feb. 23.

Junior D.J. Moore was averaging 17.5 points and senior Tyler Kindberg was averaging 13 to lead the Warriors through 18 games.

On Feb. 20, the top-seeded girls team opens the postseason at home against 18th-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Warriors also are competing in the MSL-Ohio tournament after going 6-0 against league opponents during the regular season. They were 15-1 overall after beating Fredericktown 53-36 on Jan. 26.

Senior Katherine Weakley was averaging 20.5 points through 16 games, followed by junior Blessing King (12.5) and sophomores Meghan Mayotte (9.0) and Megan Weakley (8.5).

Swimmers set

for postseason

The boys and girls swimming and diving teams are competing in a Division II sectional, which concludes Feb. 13 at Academy.

There are no automatic berths to the district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green. The top 24 in individual events and the top 16 relays advance based on sectional times.

In the MSL-Ohio meet, the boys finished last (37) of six teams Jan. 29 behind champion and host Academy (337) and the girls were sixth (32) of seven teams Jan. 30 behind champion and host Columbus School for Girls (413).

For the boys, Carson Houston was first in diving (322.25), while Micah Shemenski was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 16.77 seconds) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.28).

For the girls, Emma Stoll placed second in the 500 free (5:30.4) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.87).

