Library Lines: Resources in Worthington can make filing season less taxing

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

It’s full steam ahead into tax season, and money is on everyone’s mind.

If you’re looking for ways to make the most of yours, let Worthington Libraries help.

To make the process as painless as possible, we offer a suite of tax services to help you through the 2020 tax season.

Even with our buildings closed or open for limited hours, we can still get you tax information.

A small selection of preprinted forms and instruction booklets from the IRS and Ohio Department of Taxation will be available on carts outside the library entrances during our operating hours, weather permitting.

Additional forms are available online, from the IRS (start your search at irs.gov/forms-instructions), as well as Ohio Department of Taxation (tax.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/tax/individual/get-a-form).

After you find the tax forms you need, you can print them wirelessly and pick up the forms at your favorite Worthington Libraries location – for free, up to 25 pages per day. For step-by-step instructions, go to worthingtonlibraries.org/visit/services/wireless-printing.

To receive paper forms from the IRS by mail, you may submit an online request at irs.gov/forms-pubs/forms-and-publications-by-us-mail or call 800-829-3676.

Although library staff members cannot prepare taxes or answer specific tax-related questions, they can assist you in finding the information you need. Staff members available to help locate forms and identify additional tax resources. Feel free to call 614-807-2626.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.