Worthington Police Beat: Feb. 10

Worthington Division of Police officers responded to a complaint of telecommunications harassment at a business on the 300 block of Kertess Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 27.

The business owner said he was receiving harassing messages from a former employee.

He told officers the former employee called him and made statements that he was going to be harmed or killed.

The former employee is incarcerated, according to police.

The owner told office there was never any notice mentioning that the call came from a correctional institution.

He said he believes the former employee cannot harm him because he is incarcerated but could contact someone that could.

The owner told police he only wished to have a report on file in case anything else happened as a result of the incident.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man told police at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 27 that his driver’s license was used to rent a vehicle from a business in San Francisco. The vehicle was listed as stolen when it was not returned.

The man said he was a prior resident of California and had a California driver’s license being mailed to him. He had believed he had canceled the license.

• A woman told police at 5:56 p.m. Jan. 29 that someone stole items from her vehicle while it was parked at a business on the 7100 block of North High Street.