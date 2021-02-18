Worthington Police Beat: Feb. 18

ThisWeek group

A woman recently was defrauded when trying to purchase a pair of cats from across the U.S., according to the Worthington Division of Police.

At 10:32 a.m. Feb. 3, officers responded to the 300 block of East Stafford Avenue for a fraud complaint.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke with a woman who informed them she sent $1,220 through a digital-payments network to a company supposedly located in Idaho on Feb. 2 to purchase two hairless cats. She told them she received a request for an additional $1,000 per cat for shipping containers.

The cats were to be shipped to John Glenn Columbus International Airport for the woman to pick up, police said. Police said the woman tried calling the phone number listed on the receipt while they were there, but the number was disconnected.

The woman told police she called her bank and tried to stop the payments but was told it couldn’t stop the payments since they were initiated.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 2 that someone opened a lease on a smartphone using her personal information. It appeared the lease was opened March 26, 2019.

• A woman told police at 3:34 p.m. Feb. 2 that another woman threatened her during a road-rage incident on East Wilson Bridge Road near Huntley Road.

• A man told police at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 3 that someone entered his vehicle parked on the 400 block of Riley Avenue and stole possessions.

• A man told police at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 2 that he received mail that made him concerned for his family’s safety.

• A man reported a theft from a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 4. No other details were available.

• A woman told police at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 4 that she received mail regarding a sign in her yard on the 5900 block of Linworth Road.

• A business on the 7100 block of North High Street told police at 3:31 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone had deposited a fictitious check.

• A woman told police at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole her purse from her vehicle while it was parked at a business on the 7100 block of North High Street.