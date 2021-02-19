Lifestyle Communities receives permission to demolish buildings at former United Methodist Children’s Home site

The Worthington Architectural Review Board has approved a permit for Lifestyle Communities to begin demolition of the 15 buildings on the former United Methodist Children’s Home site at 1033 N. High St.

According to the demolition permit, which was approved Feb. 11, demolition of the first structure was scheduled to begin Feb. 15, starting with a residential home at 77 Longfellow Ave. Demolition of the remaining buildings is scheduled to take place over the course of the next two to three months.

Worthington planning and building director Lee Brown said the demolition schedule would begin pending weather conditions, considering the snow and winter conditions throughout central Ohio the week of Feb. 15.

According to the application, many of the structures scheduled to be demolished were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s. One was built in 1930, and a few others were constructed in 1988.

The buildings have fallen into a state of dilapidation following the closure of UMCH's residential facility in December 2010 and in the years prior.

“There are 15 buildings on this site that have not been used probably in decades and are in poor repair,” Brown said.

The demolition application was specific about the conditions.

"The current conditions of the buildings range from a general state of disrepair and functional obsolescence to an acute nuisance condition in several cases, including structural deterioration, collapsing floors and ceilings, mold growth, the need for controlled asbestos abatement and elimination of possible animal infestation,” the application said.

The properties are owned by Worthington Campus, an LLC for Lifestyle Communities, according to the application.

According to Trevor Arnold, who works in land development for Lifestyle Communities, the company will have the demolition sites reseeded with grass and restored to a natural state after the demolition work is complete.

“On the surface, it would be restored to a grass condition and maintained by our property-management group,” Arnold told ARB officials at the Feb. 11 meeting.

Lifestyle Communities proposed building a 730-home development on the site in October.

The proposal calls for a mix of apartments, townhouses, single-family homes and more spanning more than 40 acres.

The proposal has been in a holding pattern after Lifestyle Communities encountered some pushback from some Worthington officials and residents over whether the proposed community fits into Worthington’s architectural style, as well as traffic, crowding and environmental implications.

The project would require the site's zoning to be changed to a planned-unit development.

The company requested no vote be taken on the rezoning measure at an ARB and Municipal Planning Commission meeting Jan. 14 . Its application was tabled for a later date.

