Worthington school board urges General Assembly to waive standardized tests for 2020-21

The Worthington school board approved a resolution Feb. 22 that asks the Ohio General Assembly to take actions to ensure all standardized testing is waived statewide for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution, which also supports a standardized-testing waiver from the U.S. Department of Education, noted that the board supports both state House Bill 40 and House Bill 67.

Both H.B. 40 and H.B. 67 – proposed by state Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) and Jeff Crossman (D-Parma), and Reps. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield), respectively, in early February – would cancel standardized tests for the rest of the academic year.

As of Feb. 23, neither of those bills have been advanced by the Ohio House of Representatives.

Standardized tests were canceled throughout the state last year following the outbreak of the pandemic, as schools suddenly pivoted to remote learning.

Worthington school board member Sam Shim said the board does not believe standardized testing this year is necessary nor imperative, given Worthington Schools' ongoing hybrid-learning procedures.

“We’re trying to maximize our use of time for the rest of the year, trying to maximize learning,” Shim said. “We believe this year we don’t need standardized testing, and, especially this year, we need extra time for learning.

"And the test results don’t come in for many months. It doesn’t do us any good.”

According to the Worthington resolution, the board also is concerned about the health risks associated with coordinating standardized testing procedures and administering the tests in person.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created instructional challenges and forced educators to quickly adapt to new practices during the 2020-2021 school year and ... the administration of standardized tests may create additional, unnecessary health risks to students and District staff," the resolution said.

Worthington Schools financial-services administrative secretary Jennifer Kehlmeier said the district planned to send the resolution to Gov. Mike DeWine and state senators and representatives Feb. 23.

The Dublin school board approved a similar resolution Feb. 22.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates to this developing story.

ThisWeek reporter Kevin Corvo contributed to this story.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve