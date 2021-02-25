Library Lines: Children's bookmark contest returns to Worthington Libraries

Hillary Kline

Worthington Libraries staff members have seen some pretty creative entries over the years for the annual Summer Reading Bookmark Contest.

There have been word searches, breakdancing bunnies, sports equipment reading together and a cassette player and iPod commiserating on a park bench.

The talented creators of these drawings – Bella Fredritz, London Andersen, Paravi Das and Ashwika Namala – were instrumental in getting children excited about Worthington Libraries’ summer reading clubs. As past contest winners, their drawings were turned into bookmarks – available in each library location throughout the spring and summer – which promoted the reading club’s start date and theme.

After a “pandemic pause” in 2020, this year’s contest is on and already underway, so students should dig out their art supplies and get to work.

Through the end of March, children in preschool through high school may pick up a bookmark template at any library location or download one at worthingtonlibraries.org.

Crayons, colored pencils, markers and paints can be used to illustrate this year’s summer reading club theme, "Game On." Digitally created images also will be accepted.

Up to three drawings may be entered, but each must be returned to the library by March 31.

Three winners will be chosen from each of the following categories: preschool/kindergarten, grades 1-3, grades 4-6 and middle school/high school.

It might seem too early to think about summer – or perhaps you’ve been thinking about it since last fall – but the 2021 summer reading club is approaching fast.

To make sure your child has plenty of time to complete it, register at any library location starting June 1. The club will continue through July 31.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.