Worthington Police Beat: Feb. 24

A manager of a business on the first block of Worthington Mall contacted the Worthington Division of Police at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 11 regarding a suspect who had placed items in his backpack without paying for them.

Upon arrival, officers met with the manager in front of the store. The manager identified the suspect outside of the store.

Officers said they spoke with the man, who indicated that he had taken a couple of items from the store.

The man was arrested for theft, issued a summons and released.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 9 that a temporary tag was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on the 400 block of Riley Avenue.

• A woman told police at 5:53 p.m. Feb. 9 that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a business on the 900 block of High Street.

• Two male subjects reportedly shoplifted multiple items from a business on the 900 block of North High Street at 12:23 p.m. Feb. 11.

• A woman told police at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 11 that she received a letter in the mail with a check written out to her, and it appeared to be a scam.

• A woman told police at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 15 that someone accessed her bank accounts without permission and was stalking her via the internet.