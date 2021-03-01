Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne gymnastics team earns share of OCC-Capital title

The Worthington Kilbourne gymnastics team won the OCC-Capital Division meet Feb. 20 at Thomas to finish at the top of the league standings.

Kilbourne entered the meet with a 5-1 record in league duals and 12 points in the league standings, trailing Olentangy Liberty (14, 6-0). Backed by strong performances from Reagan Leo, Emily Mosic and Brooke Carter, the Wolves finished first (133.1) out of eight teams in the league meet, ahead of the runner-up Patriots (132.425).

The Wolves earned 14 points for winning the league meet and tied Liberty for the overall title with 26 points.

Coach Cindy Fushimi said the Wolves worked hard all season despite the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic looming in the background.

“The girls were amazing,” she said. “They kept a good attitude. We kept changing up practices and trying to do some fun things.”

Mosic led the way for the Wolves, placing in the top 10 in all events. She finished first on floor exercise (9.1), second all-around (34.7), third on uneven bars (8.375), third on vault (8.725) and sixth on balance beam (8.5).

Leo also enjoyed a strong day, as she tied for fourth on floor (8.8) with Carter, finished fourth all-around (33.85) and placed fifth on beam (8.525), bars (8.175) and vault (8.35).

Fushimi said Carter rounded back into form after missing a portion of the season because of injury. Carter placed second on beam (8.775), sixth all-around (32.975) and 10th on bars (7.4) and tied for 10th on vault (8.0).

“She had a really strong start this year,” Fushimi said. “She’s finally able to start all events again. She’s finally back in the mix, which is nice.”

Fushimi also credited freshman Marissa Dolciato for her progression over the course of the season. Dolciato finished ninth on vault (8.075).

“She’s really come along, so that’s been really nice,” Fushimi said. “It’s been fun to see her progress.”

Sophie Seculov finished ninth on floor (8.5).

The Wolves competed in the district meet Feb. 27 at home. The top three teams advanced to the state team meet March 5 at Hilliard Bradley, while the top eight finishers in each event and the all-around qualified for the individual state meet March 6 at Bradley.

Thomas finishes

sixth in league meet

The Thomas gymnastics team finished sixth (126.825) of seven teams behind first-place Olentangy Berlin (139.45) in the OCC-Cardinal meet Feb. 20 at home.

Audrey Maxwell was the Cardinals’ top performer, finishing eighth on vault (8.35), ninth on bars (8.1) and eighth all-around (33.45).

“She works so hard in the gym to perfect every little bit of everything she has in her routine,” coach Marci Kendig said. “So it’s not surprising that she’s done as well as she has.”

Other top performers for the Cardinals included Maia Wolf, who finished 19th all-around (31.525) and Caroline Ludwig, who finished 23rd all-around (30.125).

The Cardinals competed at district Feb. 27 at Kilbourne.

“We’ve been practicing really well this week,” Kendig said of the week leading up to district. “It’s been nice to have straight days of practice instead of having a meet in the middle of it.”

Thomas bowlers

conclude season

The Thomas girls bowling team finished 11th (3,033) behind champion Gahanna (3,938) in the Division I district tournament Feb. 22 at HP Lanes as the top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state.

Junior Tiffany Flores led the Cardinals with a 484 three-game series to finish 31st out of 104 bowlers, followed by seniors Hannah Innes (35th, 472) and Paige Stephens (41st, 454).

“I’m really proud of the girls,” coach Joe Taylor said. “They bowled really well.”

The boys concluded their season at sectional Feb. 20 at HP Lanes, where they finished 31st (3,160) behind champion Marion Harding (4,316). The top 16 teams and top 16 individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district.

The girls will lose Innes, Stephens and Sarah Ashworth to graduation. Top expected returnees include Flores, junior Audrey Wingerter and freshman Bella Hughes.

“Yes, we’re rebuilding, but to be honest, we’ve gone to districts in back to back years now,” Taylor said of the girls team. “I can foresee them going to districts again next year.”

The boys are expected to return their entire team. Top expected returnees include juniors Zach Campbell and Daniel Whitney, sophomore Jesse Turner and freshman Josh Innes.

“We’ve got everyone coming back from the boys team,” Taylor said. “I think next year you’re going to find they’re going to be pretty competitive.”

Kilbourne bowlers

wrap up season

Two Kilbourne boys bowlers and two from the girls squad competed in the Division I district tournament to conclude the Wolves’ season.

For the boys, senior Connor Burke rolled a 541 three-game series to finish 49th out of 106 bowlers, and junior Samuel Knuth rolled a 452 to finish 74th.

For the girls, sophomore Brenna Burrell rolled a 411 to finish 68th out of 104 bowlers, and senior Grace Meisel rolled a 355 to finish 84th.

“I think overall the season was a success,” coach Susan Bond said.

The boys team will lose Burke and seniors Will Bartram and Cole Niemantsverdriet. Top expected returnees include Knuth, junior Miles Roberts and sophomore Camden Hinkle.

The girls team will lose Meisel and senior Ellie Trout. Top expected returnees include Burrell and juniors Samantha Darby and Ellie Needleman.

Swimmers advance

to state meet

The Thomas and Kilbourne swimming teams advanced multiple athletes to the Division I state meet, which was held at Branin Natatorium in Canton on Feb. 26 for girls and Feb. 27 for boys.

For the boys, competing were Thomas’ Eli Short in the 50-yard freestyle, Matt Fralic in the 100 butterfly, the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.

For the girls, competing were Kilbourne’s Paige Delma in the 200 individual medley, Lauren Richner in the 50 free, Evie DeCarlo in the 100 free, the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.

KILBOURNE BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 12-5 overall; Girls — 5-11 overall

•League finishes: Boys — Third (9-3) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (10-0), second (5-2) in OCC-Cardinal behind Hilliard Bradley (7-0); Girls — Seventh (4-6) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (12-0), seventh (1-6) in OCC-Cardinal behind champion Newark (6-1)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Will Bartram, Connor Burke and Cole Niemantsverdriet; Girls — Grace Meisel and Ellie Trout

•Key returnees: Boys — Camden Hinkle, Samuel Knuth and Miles Roberts; Girls — Brenna Burrell, Samantha Darby and Ellie Needleman

•Postseason: Boys — 20th (3,513) at sectional behind champion Marion Harding (4,316); Girls — 21st (2,687) at sectional behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580)

THOMAS BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 1-13 overall; Girls — 4-8 overall

•League finishes: Boys — 13th (1-9) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (10-0), eighth (0-8) in OCC-Cardinal behind champion Bradley (7-0); Girls — Sixth (4-4) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (12-0), sixth (1-5) in OCC-Cardinal behind champion Newark (6-1)

•Seniors lost: Boys — None; Girls — Sarah Ashworth, Hannah Innes and Paige Stephens

•Key returnees: Boys — Zach Campbell, Josh Innes, Jesse Turner and Daniel Whitney; Girls — Tiffany Flores, Bella Hughes and Audrey Wingerter

•Postseason: Boys — 31st (3,160) at sectional behind champion Harding (4,316); Girls — 11th (2,870) at sectional behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580), 11th (3,033) at district behind champion Gahanna (3,938)