Worthington Christian Roundup: Warriors girls bowling squad places eighth at state

The Worthington Christian girls bowling team practiced three times per week throughout most of the prep careers of the four seniors who competed in the Division II state tournament Feb. 26 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The additional hours that coach Matt Hamilton spent with his players, though, are too numerous to count.

That work ethic paid off for the Warriors as they followed a 15th-place finish in their first state appearance last winter by finishing eighth this year.

“It goes to show all the hard work the girls put in, especially the past four years,” Hamilton said. “The extra hours, calling me up on weekends saying, ‘Hey coach, can we bowl?’ or ‘Can you work with me on something?’ I’ve been at the bowling alley with every one of them all hours of the day and it shows. They love bowling. They’re a really good team together and they wanted this for each other.”

After winning a sectional title Feb. 12 at HP Lanes and then earning the second and final state-qualifying berth at district Feb. 15 at the same site, Worthington Christian opened state with games of 777, 871 and 806 for the fifth-best score during regulation play.

In Bakers, the Warriors posted a 114 in their first game and followed with scores of 165 and 149 to earn the eighth and final spot in the championship round with an overall score 2,882, three pins ahead of Sandusky Perkins.

In the championship round against top-seeded Coldwater, Worthington Christian lost 221-128, 192-160 and 161-156 to finish eighth overall.

“It’s incredible,” senior Abby Lanker said. “I could literally never ask for better girls to share these experiences with. They’re awesome. It really goes to show how dedicated all of us are.”

In the qualifying round, senior Hope Nyland finished 23rd (544), followed by Lanker (26th, 532), senior Emily Weishaar (31st, 514) and senior Lilly Marsh (40th, 490). Sophomores Cierra Mudge and Audrey Sanders also competed.

Lanker rolled a personal-best 235 in the first game of regulation.

The other senior in the program was Caroline Busby, who played in eight games in COHSBC action.

The Warriors went 9-1 in the COHSBC, with Weishaar finishing 15th (169.8) in average, followed by Marsh (165.3), Nyland (163.2) and Lanker (156.3).

“I’m proud of them, especially the seniors,” Hamilton said. “Abby had our high score with a 235 in her first game (at state) and the next game Hope, Lilly and Emily took off. It was well-balanced.”

Stoll, Houston close

seasons at state

One girls swimmer and one boys diver represented Worthington Christian in the Division II state meet at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

On Feb. 24, sophomore Emma Stoll finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 22.04 seconds).

Then on Feb. 25, freshman Carson Houston placed 12th in diving (357.8).

Houston, who has been diving for about a year and a half, competed in just two 11-dive meets this winter before participating in the state meet.

He was runner-up (360.15) in the district meet Feb. 16 at Jefferson Country Club.

“I’m really excited,” Houston said. “I can’t wait until next year because I’ll have more practice time. I did a lot of new dives this year.”

At the district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green, Stoll was third in the 500 free (5:27.87) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.44).

She finished fifth in the 500 free last year to come up short of advancing to state.

“(I was) thrilled to get to go (to state),” Stoll said. “I’m definitely stronger than I was last year, having been quarantined a couple times and having had a couple injuries, but I persevered pretty well.”

Also at district, freshman Lily Morgan was fifth in diving (286.65) as the top three advanced to state.

Also for the boys team at district, junior Micah Shemenski was sixth in the 500 free (5:10.4) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:10.7).

Most of boys bowling

team to return

The boys bowling team is losing just one key senior in Mason Marsh after it went 8-2.

Marsh averaged 167.9 during COHSBC matches but did not compete in the postseason.

Junior Noah Dirscherl, who led the Warriors in league average at 178.8, led with a 534 on Feb. 15 in the Division II district tournament at HP Lanes as his team finished eighth.

“(Marsh) hurt his arm right before sectionals, so we lost one of our top bowlers,” coach Dave Krebs said. “Having so many months where we’d only have two people in practice because everyone was in quarantine, it was just a blessing to have a season.”

Dirscherl, who led the Warriors at sectional with a 564, is part of a junior class that also featured Nathan Fullerton, Connor Lawson, Will Muskopf and Tyler White.

Sophomores Garrett Dixon and Nick Duchene also were key contributors.

“Noah Dirscherl had a really strong sectional and I thought he could go (to state) as an individual, potentially, but a couple spares kept him from getting a top-two spot,” Krebs said. “He was by far our most consistent bowler.”

BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 8-2 overall; Girls — 9-1 overall

•League finishes: Boys — Fourth (2,921) in MSL-Ohio behind champion Whitehall (3,455); Girls — First (2,829) in MSL-Ohio

•Seniors lost: Boys — Mason Marsh and Sifan Rago; Girls — Caroline Busby, Abby Lanker, Lilly Marsh, Hope Nyland and Emily Weishaar

•Key returnees: Boys — Noah Dirscherl, Garrett Dixon, Nathan Fullerton, Connor Lawson, Will Muskopf and Tyler White; Girls — Cierra Mudge and Audrey Sanders

•Postseason: Boys — Ninth (3,283) at sectional behind champion Heath (3,772), eighth (3,343) at district behind champion Heath (3,755); Girls — First (3,410) at sectional, second (3,501) at district behind Galion Northmor (3,515), eighth (2,882) at state

SWIMMING & DIVING

•MSL-Ohio standings: Boys — Columbus Academy (337), Bexley (208), Wellington (189), Buckeye Valley (180), Grandview (169), Worthington Christian (37) Girls — Columbus School for Girls (394), Academy (241), Grandview (164), Bexley (157), Buckeye Valley (76), Wellington (64), Liberty Union (24), Worthington Christian (23)

•Seniors lost: Boys — None; Girls — None

•Key returnees: Boys — Carson Houston and Micah Shemenski; Girls — Lily Morgan and Emma Stoll

•Postseason: Boys — 26th (26) at district behind champion Granville (253), 52nd (5) at state behind champion Gates Mills Hawken (228); Girls — 20th (22) at district behind champion CSG (375), tied for 57th (1) at state behind champion Hawken (387)