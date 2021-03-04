Goddard School of Worthington almost ready to open

The Goddard School – a private preschool and day care facility with more than 500 franchised locations nationwide – is on schedule to open a new location at 6733 N. High St. in Worthington within the next few weeks, according to the school’s franchisee.

According to franchisee Samantha Elliott, who also owns the Goddard School of Worthington Hills and the Goddard School of Grove City, the school has obtained a temporary certificate of occupancy, and as of March 2, it has a pending application for a state license to operate as a child-care facility.

The school will be cleared to open its doors upon receiving its full certificate of occupancy, Elliott said. She said she expects that to happen sometime this month.

Elliott said she sought to open the Goddard location in Worthington because of the high demand for child care.

“Giving children and families the gift of a tremendous early childhood educational experience has been our passion for the past 17 years,” Elliott said in a statement. “We can't express in words how excited we are to open our second Worthington location and third the Goddard School.”

The new Goddard School would be the only location in the city limits of Worthington, according to a search of Goddard School properties in Franklin County. The Worthington Hills location is in Columbus, near Sharon Township.

The Goddard School of Worthington joins other day care options within the city, including the Primrose School of Worthington and Worthington KinderCare, to name two.

Worthington officials said they always welcome new child-care options within city limits.

“I think for us, with (us) looking to attract jobs in Worthington, this gives additional options for child care for those that need it,” said Lee Brown, the city's planning and building director.

“We welcome all quality day care in our city,” Worthington City Council President Bonnie Michael said. “(If our residents) don’t have quality child care for their kids, they can’t work. So we welcome all opportunities for high-quality child care in our community.”

According to Natalie Wanner, a spokeswoman for Elliott, construction on the 8,600-square-foot school started in June 2020 and was completed earlier this year. The building features eight large classrooms and two turf playgrounds.

The facility can accommodate up to 130 children, from 6 weeks to 6 years old. Programs are geared toward that age range, though an after-school care program for children up to 10 years-old also will be available.

The school is expected to employ 20 to 25 faculty and full-time staff members.

Wanner said tuition rates might vary, and anyone looking for more information on Goddard’s curriculum, scheduling, tuition and enrollment are welcome to contact Elliott at -614-681-3161.

The Goddard School of Worthington also has a Facebook page and a national website at goddardschool.com.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve