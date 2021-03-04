Erosion-control project for Rush Run begins this month

A Worthington project designed to help mitigate erosion along the approximately 1.5-mile-long Rush Run stream should be underway this month.

The runoff from the Rush Run stream, which runs through Worthington and flows into the Olentangy River, has contributed toward excessive erosion spanning along its path.

Homes and property are located alongside the stream, and the city had to settle with two residents in 2020 due to extensive erosion damage on their South Street property.

The project, which consists of constructing discharge maintenance structures and other alterations centered around the Huntley Bowl basin – which drains into the stream at Huntley Bowl Park, 6225 Huntley Road in Columbus, and contributes toward its runoff issues – is expected to be underway by the end of the month, according to Worthington City Council President Bonnie Michael.

“This is something that should be getting started in the month of March,” she said.

Council on March 1 approved a $285,000 appropriation from the general fund for the project.

The city originally projected the work would cost more than $300,000, but it came in lower than expected when it went out to bid. As a result, the city opted to pay for the project in cash instead of financing it by taking out debt.

Dan Whited, Worthington's director of service and engineering, told council March 1 that crews were beginning preliminary work and were expected to start on the main work soon.

“(Crews) have mobilized, and they’re starting already,” Whited said at the March 1 meeting. “They’ve mobilized their equipment and they’ve begun clearing brush, and they’ll start moving dirt here in the next few days, actually.”

Whited said the work is expected to take four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Whited previously told ThisWeek that the project intends to cut down on the stream’s runoff by regulating the rate of water that flows out of the Huntley Bowl basin.

“This basin lets out water at a certain rate now,” Whited told ThisWeek in early February. “We’re going to change the rate that it lets the water out so it slows it down and creates a different situation during storm events.”

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve