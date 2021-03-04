Worthington Police Beat: March 4

ThisWeek group

An employee at a business on the first block of Worthington Mall contacted the Worthington Division of Police at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 16 about a man who had stolen a floral arrangement and left in a vehicle heading toward Wilson Bridge Road.

The employee said the man had been accompanied by another man in a green jumpsuit, who was walking toward Wilson Bridge Road.

Officers found in the green jumpsuit in front of a business on West Wilson Bridge Road and detained him. They also had watched the store's security footage, which showed one of the men taking a floral arrangement.

Officers discovered the man in the green jumpsuit had a pink bag, wrapping paper and two candles that belonged to the store.

The man in the green jumpsuit was arrested and charged with petty theft.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man reported a metal detector was taken from his work truck while it was parked on the 7200 block of North High Street between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Feb. 15.

• Officers were dispatched to a business on the 6700 block of Huntley Road at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 17 for a report of a former employee of the business allegedly threatening employees and damaging property. No one was charged because of conflicting statements and lack of evidence.

• A man told police at 2:31 p.m. Feb. 19 that he was harassed the previous day in the parking lot of a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• A man told police at 1:01 p.m. Feb. 20 that his vehicle’s catalytic converter and oxygen sensor were removed from it while it was parked on the 6900 block of Betsey Place.

• Officers responded to a property on the 1000 block of North High Street at 8:24 p.m. Feb 20 for a complaint of juveniles trespassing. The juveniles were located and their parents were contacted.