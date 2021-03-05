Worthington Christian Roundup: Warriors girls basketball team didn't let title opportunity pass by

The bitter disappointment it experienced a year ago proved to be powerful motivation for the Worthington Christian girls basketball team.

After losing 44-42 to Cardington in a district final last season, the top-seeded Warriors got a pair of free throws from senior guard Katherine Weakley with 2.3 seconds remaining to edge seventh-seeded Liberty Union 47-46 on Feb. 26 in a Division III district title game at home.

Then on March 3 in a regional semifinal at Springfield, coach Jason Dawson’s team led Waynesville by one point heading into the final period before outscoring the Spartans 11-0 over the final eight minutes to win 52-40 for its 21st consecutive victory.

That moved the Warriors into a regional final against Cincinnati Purcell Marian on March 6 at Springfield. The winner advanced to a state semifinal against Berlin Hiland or Wheelersburg at 8 p.m. March 11 at the University of Dayton.

The state final is 2 p.m. March 13 at the same site.

“We’ve wanted this since last year when we lost (to Cardington) by two points,” junior forward Blessing King said. “We really knew this whole season we’ve been putting in the work to get to this point and if we got here again, it was go time. This really shows our growth and maturity, being able to handle close games at the end.”

Worthington Christian, which was 23-1 before playing Purcell Marian, was looking for its second trip to state after losing 70-55 to Holgate in a Division IV semifinal in 2001.

Purcell Marian lost in regional finals each of the past two seasons.

“Our tempo has been wearing down teams all year,” Dawson said. “(Waynesville is) a tough team. They’re super disciplined and super aggressive and we kind of wore them down. The second half we got a little bit more aggressive and we had to box out. That was a challenge I gave to them at halftime and they responded. This team has been responding all year.”

Worthington Christian, which beat fifth-seeded Mount Gilead 73-20 on Feb. 23 in a district semifinal, led 40-35 heading into the final quarter of the district final. Liberty Union responded with a 10-0 run, however, and led 45-40 with 2:13 to go.

The Lions then missed the front end of three one-and-ones and Worthington Christian tied it at 45 on a pair of free throws from Weakley, who finished with 16 points.

“I grew up in this gym and this is my last game ever here,” Weakley said. “I didn’t want my last memory seeing another team cutting down the nets all excited while we’re over there crying in the locker room. ... I wanted to go out with a bang.”

In the regional semifinal, Weakley scored 18 points and King had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“We wanted to limit turnovers, try to score as much as possible and play great defense, and I think we really did that,” King said. “In the second half, that was the best defense we’ve played all season for sure.”

Boys basketball team

makes district final

The top-seeded boys basketball team played second-seeded Harvest Prep on March 5 in a Division III district championship game, a rematch of a district final that Worthington Christian lost 49-47 last season.

After opening the postseason with a 60-24 victory over 21st-seeded Galion Northmor on Feb. 27, the Warriors beat ninth-seeded Columbus Academy 55-40 on March 2 in a district semifinal to improve to 24-1.

D.J. Moore had 21 points and Tyler Kindberg added 11 against Academy, which also lost 61-56 to Worthington Christian on Feb. 3.

If the Warriors won a district title, they would have faced Wheelersburg or Winchester Eastern in a regional semifinal March 10 at Chillicothe Southeastern. The regional final is March 13 at the same site, and possible opponents include Proctorville Fairland, Frankfort Adena, Beverly Fort Frye and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

The regional champion plays in a state semifinal March 19 at the University of Dayton, with the state final March 21 at the same site.

