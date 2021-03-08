Worthy Point of View: How are you? Worthington's community partners want to know

Matt Greeson

Guest columnist

It is hard to believe that more than a year has gone by since we heard the terms COVID-19, coronavirus and social distancing used for the first time.

None of us fully understood the battle ahead, with school and business closings and stay-at-home orders bringing isolation for many.

This has been a tough year, but we have come a long way and learned so much over the past 12 months. With vaccinations well underway, students back in school and decreasing case numbers, there is optimism and hope that we will be able to return to many of our normal activities soon.

But we also know the challenges are not over. That’s why community partners are checking in to ask: How are you?

A year into the ongoing pandemic, community partners are coming together once again to conduct a survey to see how you and your family are managing.

You might have taken a community coronavirus survey several months ago. If you completed the previous survey, we ask you to take it again to share how your situation might have changed since the start of the new year. If you didn’t participate last time, you are encouraged to participate and share your situation with us this time around.

When the survey was conducted in September 2020, mental-health and financial impacts were the top concerns of Worthington citizens.

The city used this data to inform outreach efforts and support for small businesses and organizations in our community. We worked with our local nonprofit service organizations to develop additional support programs and provide grant funding made possible through the federal CARES Act for community initiatives. Local businesses also were supported with additional rounds of grant funding and other special promotional opportunities.

The city continues to work with our partners to help families struggling with mental-health and financial concerns resulting from the pandemic, to improve knowledge of and access to local resources.

The information you share in this second round of the survey will help organizations serving the greater Worthington area to understand the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the people in our community. Your responses, along with the responses of others in our community, will help us to identify current areas of need and continue to guide our response to this ongoing crisis.

We invite you to visit worthington.org/coronavirus to access the survey, as well as current coronavirus situation updates and resources. You also may scan the QR code accompanying this column to take you directly to the survey.

This survey is being presented together with the Worthington Community Relations Commission, Griswold Center, I Am Boundless, Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, Northwest Counseling Services, the Worthington United Methodist Church, Worthington Libraries, Worthington Parks & Recreation, the Worthington Resource Pantry and Worthington Schools.

We would like to thank all community partners who are working together to support Worthington citizens and provide much-needed services and resources to the community.

Matt Greeson is Worthington's city manager.