Worthington City Council considering renewal of energy-aggregation program

Worthington City Council is exploring renewing the city’s energy-aggregation program for another 24-month term, according to city officials.

The matter was discussed at council's March 8 meeting and was tabled.

City Council President Bonnie Michael said it is expected to be taken up again March 15.

In November 2018, voters approved Worthington’s Issue 39, which allowed city leaders to consider whether to become a governmental aggregator, a community that buys energy in bulk on behalf of its residents.

City officials authorized the program in spring 2019 for a 24-month term. The current term will expire in June, according to Michael.

“We just want to double check that it’s going to be really good value for the citizens of Worthington,” Michael said. “There's some really detailed questions as to what energy credits would get purchased, what the prices would be, what they anticipate the future increases would be at AEP Ohio."

The program includes an agreement with AEP Ohio that was negotiated with the intention of creating cost-savings on their behalf. The electricty also is said to be sourced through 100% renewable production.

Residents and businesses who have not opted out of the program have paid 5.069 cents per kilowatt hour, according to a March 8 presentation by Energy Alliances COO Rich Surace to council that provided an overview of the city’s past two years in the program.

The city has worked with Energy Alliances, a consulting group, throughout its enrollment in the program to help it with implementation and selection of its best options.

Michael said council, if it chooses to renew the program, might be open to renewing for a term longer than 24 months, pending the availability of other options and energy credits.

