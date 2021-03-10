Worthington Police Beat: March 10

ThisWeek group

A woman told the Worthington Division of Police at 8:37 a.m. Feb. 26 that personal items were taken from her vehicle while it was parked on the 500 block of South Selby Boulevard.

The woman said she left her wallet with her credit cards in her vehicle but was unsure if it was locked it or not. She said when she entered her vehicle the morning of Feb. 26, she found it had been rummaged through and her wallet was missing.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 8:22 a.m. Feb. 24 that a man stole her cellphone while at her residence on the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• According to a report at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 27, a vehicle parked on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road was broken into, and $85 in cash, a credit card, a debit card and a driver's license were taken.