Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves gymnasts put together strong season

Worthington Kilbourne gymnastics coach Cindy Fushimi said it was difficult adjusting to the changes and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But she said the Wolves took it all in stride and put together a productive season, which culminated with three gymnasts competing in the state individual meet March 6 at Hilliard Bradley.

“It was a lot to try and deal with, but the kids were great,” she said. “They kept a positive attitude. I tried to emphasize with them that things are not always going to go their way and they just need to make the best of the situation, and they certainly (did that) this year.”

Seniors Emily Mosic and Sophie Seculov finished their prep careers at state. Mosic placed 30th on balance beam (8.475) and 30th in the all-around (35.125), and Seculov tied for 34th on beam (8.25).

Sophomore Brooke Carter also competed and tied for 27th on beam (8.575).

“They all did very well,” Fushimi said. “I’m really proud of how they handled the pressure. Going into that big of an arena ... I think they did a great job.”

Their appearance at state capped a season in which the Wolves shared the OCC-Capital Division title with Olentangy Liberty and finished fifth (135.125) of 24 teams at district Feb. 27 at home. They were two spots from qualifying for state as a team, as Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome shared the title with a score of 141.125 and Thornville Sheridan (139.875) also advanced.

In the league meet Feb. 20 at Thomas, Kilbourne (133.1) edged Liberty (132.425) for first place, resulting in a tie atop the overall OCC-Capital standings with 26 points even though the Patriots went 6-0 in duals and the Wolves were 5-1.

“I think we did a really good job this year,” Mosic said. “We had so many obstacles we had to go through with COVID and everything, and we just did our job and did what we had to do.”

Fushimi said junior Reagan Leo and Carter are expected to be the top returnees. Outside of those two, the Wolves are young, as the rest of the roster consists of six freshmen.

Fushimi said freshman Marissa Dolciato showed progress throughout the season and should be a main contributor next winter.

•The Thomas gymnastics team’s season came to a close with an 11th-place finish (128.075) at district.

Senior Audrey Maxwell was the Cardinals’ top performer, as she finished 23rd in the all-around (33.725), placed 21st on vault (8.625), tied for 29th on beam (8.55) and tied for 23rd on uneven bars (8.2).

Thomas tied for fifth (10, 2-4) in the OCC-Cardinal behind champion Berlin (28, 6-0).

Coach Marci Kendig said the Cardinals demonstrated notable improvement as compared to last year, something she considered all the more special considering back in November she didn’t know if there would be a season.

She said Maxwell and the team’s other seniors – Caroline Burrier, Zoe Gertler and Macy Patton – provided a stabilizing presence throughout the season.

“This year's team far exceeded any expectations I could have set,” Kendig said. “We competed a full season with team scores that exceeded last year. I could not be more proud of the way my four seniors held this team together and going through unprecedented times. They will be hard to replace.”

Key expected returnees include junior Haley Burkett, sophomore Caroline Ludwig and freshmen Maia Wolf and Mollie Geiger.

•Brayden Jamison of the Thomas wrestling team qualified for the Division I state tournament with a third-place finish at 182 pounds at district March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby.

Jamison defeated Grove City’s Brayden Benson 3-2 in the third-place match. The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state March 13 and 14 at Darby.

Mason Gates (195) and Jaden Fields (170) both placed sixth as Thomas tied for 16th (38) behind champion Dublin Coffman (228.5) as 40 teams scored.

Channing Thornton (120) finished 1-2.

•Iain Rojas was the Kilbourne wrestling team’s lone competitor at district, where he placed fifth at 145 to be a state alternate.

Rojas pinned Upper Arlington’s Larry Stelzer in 2 minutes, 34 seconds in his first match and defeated Gahanna’s Charles Williams 6-4 in a quarterfinal.

He was pinned by eventual champion Connor Euton of Westerville North in 3:12 in a semifinal and lost 5-3 to Watkins Memorial’s Gabe Droesch before defeating Pickerington North’s David Carte 8-4 in the fifth-place match.

Kilbourne placed 31st (11).

KILBOURNE GYMNASTICS

•OCC-Capital standings: Olentangy Liberty (26, 6-0), Kilbourne (26, 5-1), Hilliard Davidson (20, 4-2), Lancaster (16, 3-3), Dublin Scioto (12, 2-4), Delaware (8, 1-5), Big Walnut (4, 0-6)

•Seniors lost: Sophie Baker, Emily Mosic, Sophie Seculov and Kenzie Stevens

•Key returnees: Brooke Carter, Marissa Dolciato and Reagan Leo

•Postseason: Fifth (135.125) at district behind co-champions Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome (141.125)

THOMAS GYMNASTICS

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Berlin (28, 6-0), Hilliard Darby (24, 5-1), Jerome (20, 4-2), Olentangy (16, 3-3), Thomas (10, 2-4), Marysville (10, 1-5), Central Crossing (4, 0-5)

•Seniors lost: Caroline Burrier, Zoe Gertler, Audrey Maxwell and Macy Patton

•Key returnees: Haley Burkett, Mollie Geiger, Caroline Ludwig and Maia Wolf

•Postseason: 11th (128.075) at district behind behind co-champions Berlin and Jerome (141.125)