Anthony Vince Nail Spa sues Shops at Worthington Place mall owner for 'breach of contract'

Anthony Vince Nail Spa, a nail-spa brand with a location at the Shops at Worthington Place, 7227 N High St., Suite 108, in Worthington, has filed a lawsuit against landlord Direct Retail Partners regarding the developer’s plans to rebrand the mall into the High North project.

Represented by Atom Law Group in Chicago, Anthony Vince is suing for “breach of contract and breach of good faith and fair dealing” and alleges that Direct Retail Partners is “using the pandemic crisis to exploit its commercial tenants,” according to March 23 a news release from Atom Law Group.

Anthony Vince is seeking damages of more than $1 million it had invested into the property, which it opened April 26, 2019, the suit stated. Direct Retail Partners, which acquired the mall nine months later from Worthington Square Ventures LLC, is seeking to remove the case to federal court and have it dismissed.

Direct Retail Partners is seeking a planned-unit-development designation to begin development of the High North Project, a proposed rebranded mixed-use site at the current Shops at Worthington Place. According to the lawsuit, only a portion of currently leased restaurant and retail space at the mall would remain.

The lawsuit further alleges Direct Retail Partners had rejected Anthony Vince’s request for reduced rent during the pandemic, despite the shopping center remaining closed for more than two months.

According to the lawsuit, Anthony Vince believes it is entitled to reduced rent under the terms of its lease and industry circumstances during the pandemic and alleges Direct Retail Partners “actively wants its tenants to fail to meet the terms of their leases and is taking actions to cause their tenants' leases and businesses to fail so that they can move forward with their redevelopment goals faster and without financial consequences to DRP.”

According to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website, the case was filed Jan. 28 but was terminated March 4 and "removed to" the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Nobody from Direct Retail Partners or Atom Law Group could be reached for comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Worthington for updates.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve