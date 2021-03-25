Worthington Partnership: No plans to bring back First Wednesdays

The Worthington Partnership currently has no plans to bring back First Wednesdays in 2021 while the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, according to executive director Annina Parini.

“We’ve sort of adjusted, but the traditional Worthington Wednesdays, we don’t have any plans right now to reinstate those,” Parini said. “But we’re coming up with alternative ways to bring folks together.”

Together with participating businesses and sponsors, the Worthington Partnership staged the event during the first Wednesday of each month beginning in 2019. The event hasn't taken place since March 2020.

Each first Wednesday of the month, a free-to-attend Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area event was held from 5 8 p.m. in Old Worthington and featured a theme with live music and other entertainment, food, shopping and activities.

The Worthington Partnership has been staging other themed events periodically. The Partnership put together a fair-food themed event in August, staged an Oktoberfest themed event in the fall, and a St. Patrick’s Day themed event on March 14.

Parini said on March 22 that the partnership was planning a Meatless Monday event toward the end of March but still was hashing out details.

Parini said no additional events were planned beyond that, but that could change in the coming weeks.

As (Gov. Mike DeWine) announces changes, we’re keeping on top of what’s allowed in terms of major events,” Parini said. “During the last few months, we have shifted away from the short Wednesday evening events to longer Sunday, daylong events that have a theme the restaurants carry out with their food menus.”

Parini said the partnership does not plan to restart First Wednesdays until it is deemed safe by state officials.

“We’re going to follow the guidelines as the governor opens back up,” she said. “We want to bring folks to visit and support our local businesses and restaurants but need to do it safely. So we’re going to be as conservative as we need to be in support of our local small businesses.”

For more information, go to experienceworthington.com/oldworthingtonpartnership or go to the Worthington Partnership’s Facebook page.

