Worthington police beat: March 25

ThisWeek group

The Worthington Division of Police responded to a call from the 300 block of Farrington Drive at 12:06 p.m. March 18 on a report of an abandoned vehicle.

An officer ran the license plate upon arrival and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from the city of Delaware.

The vehicle had damage to the front-left bumper, and both driver-side tires were flat.

Police said a nearby resident with a doorbell camera said she would check for any surveillance video.

Delaware police were contacted and suggested to leave the vehicle there and to take the keys. The keys were taken and impounded, and the vehicle was locked.

Delaware police said it was OK for the owner to pick it up.

When contacted, the vehicle’s owner went to the police department to retrieve the keys and followed an officer to the stolen vehicle. Police said the owner said she knows who had stolen it.

In other Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman reported at 7:43 a.m. March 5 that between 9 p.m. March 4 and 7:30 a.m. March 5, someone had stolen the basketball hoop out of her driveway on the 6900 block of Perry Drive.

• A man reported at 10:21 a.m. March 12 that someone fraudulently had attempted to open a PayPal Credit account in his name.

• A woman reported at 3:29 p.m. March 12 that she had found a credit card in the street on the 6700 block of Bowerman Street.

• Police responded to the 700 block of Griswold Street at 4:26 a.m. March 16 on a report of two individuals going through cars.

• A woman reported at 8:19 a.m. March 18 that someone had entered her vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Morning Street between 6 p.m. March 15 and 7:30 a.m. March 18 and had taken personal items.

• An employee of a business on the 1000 block of High Street reported at 1:15 a.m. March 20 that her ex-boyfriend keeps calling her workplace and harassing her coworker when told to stop.

• A man reported at 10:05 a.m. March 20 that someone had entered a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road while the business was closed and had stolen cartons of cigarettes. The man said store workers were present.

– Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek