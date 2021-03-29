Boys Lacrosse: Thomas Worthington Cardinals primed for successful campaign

COVID-19 protocols made for a challenging offseason for the Thomas Worthington boys lacrosse team, but coach Collin Lisi said the Cardinals persevered and found ways to prepare for the season.

“We had all of these COVID regulations – we were kind of limited in our offseason – but we were still able to get in our weight room a lot,” said Lisi, a 2010 Thomas graduate whose on-field debut was delayed a year after last season was canceled. “A lot of guys play other sports, so they got some work in through other sports and conditioning.”

With confidence in a roster that features a handful of experienced starters and their preparation, Lisi feels the Cardinals are in position to win the OCC-Cardinal Division title.

“We had a decent amount of guys coming out and we had a great offseason,” he said. “These guys have really put in a lot of work this offseason and put in a lot of extra time trying to get in those reps on their own and following the COVID regulations.”

Lisi said the midfield features the most depth and doesn’t have a group of set starters because of their collective skill. The group consists of seniors Cole McDermott and Riley Bootes, juniors Thomas Rick, Nate Hoover and Sam Guy and sophomore Wyatt Estepp.

“We have six (midfielders) that play most of the entire game,” Lisi said. “I can’t really even say we have a line one.”

The attack will be led by senior Carson Smith with juniors Logan Rinehart and Curtis Schriner filling the other two starting spots.

On defense, juniors Owen Ryan, Jack Moorma and Gabe Baker are projected to start with senior defenders Eli Short and Jackson D’Amico in the rotation.

Senior Owen Appel and junior Sam Scott will begin the season in a rotation at goalie.

“We’re keeping that competition going until one of them emerges as the starter,” Lisi said.

The Cardinals opened with an 11-0 win over St. Charles on March 20 and defeated Westerville Central 13-6 on March 23.

INSIDE THE CARDINALS

Coach: Collin Lisi, first season

Next game: April 6 at Olentangy

Key players: Owen Appel, Gabe Baker, Riley Bootes, Jackson D’Amico, Wyatt Estepp, Sam Guy, Nate Hoover, Cole McDermott, Logan Rinehart, Owen Ryan, Thomas Rick, Sam Scott, Eli Short, Curtis Schriner and Carson Smith

Wolves planning

for strong season

Kilbourne coach Brian Miller said he saw a lot of conviction from his players throughout the offseason.

“We had a lot of commitment,” said Miller, whose first chance to guide the Wolves on the field was delayed a year by the pandemic. “We’re really only getting into the thick of things right now with the full team, but I’m pretty pleased. I’m very pleased with where we’re at right now moving into the start of our season.”

He said this is especially encouraging because the roster features several players who have experienced success on other Kilbourne teams this year.

Senior attackers Ian Schupp and Mitchell Abahazie and senior midfielder Cayden Dougherty helped the boys basketball team win the OCC-Capital title this winter.

“It’s really exciting as a program because they’ve come from winning programs and they know what it takes to win,” Miller said.

Schupp and Abahazie will lead the attack with freshman Luke James as the third starter.

Dougherty, senior Harrison Kline and junior Lachlan Korn will anchor the midfield, while seniors Jack Wasik and Charlie St. Myer and junior Connor Henneman will start on defense.

Miller said seniors Ben Roesch and Andrew Bickell are two starting-caliber goalies who will rotate.

“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.

Kilbourne won its first two games, defeating Watterson 7-6 on March 19 and New Albany 9-7 on March 23.

INSIDE THE WOLVES

Coach: Brian Miller, first season

Next game: April 6 at Delaware

Key players: Mitchell Abahazie, Andrew Bickell, Cayden Dougherty, Connor Henneman, Luke James, Harrison Kline, Lachlan Korn, Ben Roesch, Ian Schupp, Charlie St. Myer and Jack Wasik

