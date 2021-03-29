Girls Lacrosse: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves working to get ‘up to speed’

The Worthington Kilbourne girls lacrosse team is dealing with a lack of experience on its roster, but is confident it will improve as the season progresses.

Twenty of the Wolves’ 26 players didn’t have varsity experience entering the season, according to 29th-year coach Doug Troutner. He said it’ll be up to the coaching staff to swiftly develop the young roster.

“It’s a lot of how quickly can the coaches get the players up to speed,” Troutner said. “That’s pretty much what we’ve been working on all season so far, just trying to teach them as quickly as we can.”

While the Wolves may have some early season struggles, Troutner is confident in their season-long outlook. He said the goal remains the same: to reach at least a Division I regional final.

“We are not planning on winning championships in March. Championships are always won in May,” said Troutner, whose team opened with a 7-5 win at DeSales on March 23. “We know throughout the course of the year we are going to improve, we will be getting better.

“We understand at the beginning of the season we may take our lumps. But by the time the tournament rolls around, we hope to be in the shape that we normally are at that time of year.”

Top players include attacker Claire Schutte, midfielder Nicole Miller and defender Ella Bally. All three are returning senior starters and are expected to be leaders of their position groups.

“We have them positioned at each of the key three positions,” Troutner said. “We’re really counting on those three to kind of anchor things.”

Schutte and sophomore Julia Hadden are the Wolves’ top attackers. Troutner said the attack has to be rebuilt after Kilbourne lost its top four attackers to graduation last year, when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest challenge for us was trying to replace the attack,” Troutner said. “Our attack took a big hit.”

Top midfielders include Miller, junior Tia Jarvis, sophomore Julie Barrie and freshman Ava Todd.

Bally, junior Ellie Lacure, sophomore Evelyn White and freshman Amelia Murphy are the top defenders.

Junior Abi Foote and freshman Marissa Dolciato will split time at goalie.

INSIDE THE WOLVES

Coach: Doug Troutner, 29th season

Next game: April 8 at Olentangy

Key players: Ella Bally, Julie Barrie, Marissa Dolciato, Abi Foote, Julia Hadden, Tia Jarvis, Ellie Lacure, Nicole Miller, Amelia Murphy, Claire Schutte, Ava Todd and Evelyn White

Cardinals ‘anxious’

to get going

After last year was lost, sixth-year coach Scott Hamilton said Thomas was getting a little restless entering the season.

The Cardinals opened March 20 with a 17-5 victory over visiting Loveland.

“The team is anxious to play, just to play lacrosse in general,” he said. “We were disappointed that we lost last year, but we’re ready.

“They’ve been playing in the offseason, working on the stick skills. We have a good mixture of seniors to freshmen on the varsity roster, and we’re all excited to see how we match up with everyone.”

Senior Mollie Estepp and sophomore Cate Isaacson will lead the attack, with other top attackers including senior Vivian Stranges and junior Amanda Armstrong.

“Cate and Mollie are going to dominate on offense, but all the girls on offense are a threat to score now,” Hamilton said.

The midfield will primarily consist of junior Josie Tinnerello, sophomores Tate Beegle and Ella Wince and freshman Sarah Forman, who also plays attacker.

Senior Bella Avila will lead the defense, with other top defenders being juniors Emily Kendall, Kate McClellan and Cora Hamilton and sophomore Reilly Casey.

Senior Hannah Welch and freshman Zoey Gottlieb will split time at goalie.

INSIDE THE CARDINALS

Coach: Scott Hamilton, sixth season

Next game: April 10 vs. Medina

Key players: Amanda Armstrong, Bella Avila, Tate Beegle, Reilly Casey, Mollie Estepp, Sarah Forman, Zoey Gottlieb, Cora Hamilton, Cate Isaacson, Emily Kendall, Kate McClellan, Vivian Stranges, Josie Tinnerello and Hannah Welch

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve