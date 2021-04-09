Four members of Sperl family killed in fiery crash March 29

ThisWeek Staff Report

One obituary on the Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service website listed not one or two but four family members who had died in a fiery crash in Delaware County on March 29.

The family members were 38-year-old Abigail Sperl, her husband, 42-year-old Brian Sperl, and the couple's children, 11-year-old Lincoln and 14-year-old Bastion. The family lived in Powell.

Visitation was April 7, followed by a memorial service April 8. Funeral arrangements were not available as of April 9.

Abigail Sperl was driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4 south on Interstate 71 about 8 p.m. March 29 when a 2008 Nissan Titan that was traveling north on I-71 went off the left side of the road, through a median cable barrier, and struck the RAV4 head-on in the southbound lanes, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The RAV4 then struck a tractor-trailer at an angle, flipped onto its top and caught fire.

All four occupants of the RAV4 were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Titan also caught fire. The driver of the Titan, 25-year-old Laylah Bordeau of Blacklick, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 39-year-old Ali Mohamud of Chelsea, Massachusetts, was not injured in the crash.

Abigail and Brian Sperl were raised in Powell and graduated from Worthington Kilbourne High School, according to the obituary.

Bastion Sperl was an eighth-grader at Worthington Schools' McCord Middle School.

Lincoln Sperl was a sixth-grader at Liberty Middle School.

They are survived by Abby's mother, Joan (Steve) Kocur; Brian's mother, Belinda (Gary) Grether; Brian's father, Kenneth Sperl; Brian's stepmother, Cheryl (Kent) Cahlander; Abby's brothers, Jonathan and Ryan Yount (Nicole and niece Arya); Abby's stepsister, Amy Kocur; and Brian's siblings, Jeremy (and niece Ava) Sperl and Kelley (Sperl) Murnen. They also leave behind cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, as well as their dogs, Lance and Mabel. They are preceded in death by Abby's father, Rudy Yount, and Brian's brother-in-law, Jonathan Murnen.

The Columbus Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this story.

