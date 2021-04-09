Library Lines: Worthington Libraries staff suggest great books

Hillary Kline

Worthington Libraries

When a well-timed leak reveals the United States government might have engaged in first contact, Cora Sabino is unable to avoid the mess. Her estranged father is the whistleblower, and, with him in hiding, all attention is on her.

Learning how deeply entrenched her family is in the cover-up of a decades-old extraterrestrial presence on Earth, Cora sets out to gather as much information as she can, eventually becoming an interpreter for one of the unknown beings. Their otherworldly connection will change everything she thought she had known about being human and could unleash a sinister force.

You can reserve “Axiom’s End,” written by Lindsay Ellis, at worthingtonlibraries.org or download the audiobook via Hoopla. If you’d like to know what library staff thought about the book, you should head to the library’s website, where you can read a brief review written by Libby, a librarian at Worthington Park Library, for a book recommendation feature called Staff Picks.

Although Ellis’ book is an adult read, you’ll find staff-written reviews of books for all ages on the library’s homepage, as well as on the Staff Picks page (under the Borrow tab at the top of the homepage).

In addition to Staff Picks, there are other ways library staff can help you find the perfect book.

Consider taking part in an upcoming Find Your Next Great Read event. You can “meet” staff on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/worthingtonlibraries), and get instant recommendations for future favorites when you post the titles of the last three books you’ve read. The next program is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 19.

You also can send an email or instant message from the library’s website (you’ll get a reply in 12-24 hours), call 614-807-2626 or visit any library location.

At worthingtonlibraries.org, you’ll also find specialized reading lists. Browse title lists (they’re also under the Borrow tab) to find great reads for babies, children and teens, with convenient links to the catalog so you can easily reserve recommendations.

Hillary Kline is communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.