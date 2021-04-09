Worthington police beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

The Worthington Division of Police was called to the 5600 block of Olentangy Boulevard at 5:55 p.m. March 30 for a report of trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who had showed them a video of two young adults walking a dog on her property.

An officer found the two adults nearby, and they admitted to being on the property.

Police advised them not to go on that property and that they could be charged with trespassing. Police said the two understood and told police they didn’t think it was a big deal at the time.

Police informed the property owner that they had found the two adults and had spoken with them. The woman told police she didn’t want to press charges but would if they trespassed again.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man told police at 2:55 p.m. March 24 that someone had used his identity to apply for unemployment benefits and open a checking account.

• A resident reported to police that he had been robbed at gunpoint on the 5900 block of North High Street between 2 p.m. and 2:11 p.m. March 25.

• A woman told police a catalytic converter had been stolen from her company’s vehicle on the 6900 block of Worthington Galena Road between 2:30 p.m. March 25 and 7 a.m. March 26.

• A man reported at 1:44 p.m. April 1 that he had found a .40-caliber handgun in the grass along state Route 315 northbound, north of state Route 161, while he was working. Police said the weapon’s slide was rusted shut and appeared to have been discarded there for a while.

• A resident reported at 12:01 p.m. April 2 that a credit card had been used fraudulently for a $732.85 purchase from an auto-parts store.

• An employee of a business on the 7100 block of North High Street reported that an unknown male had entered the business and stolen several cartons of cigarettes between 8:23 p.m. and 8:29 p.m. April 2.

• A resident reported at 7:26 p.m. April 3 that two women had not paid for services received from a business on the 7200 block of North High Street.

• A woman contacted police at 7:28 p.m. April 4 regarding a man who had approached a young girl who was by herself on the 6700 block of Worthington Galena Road.

• A man reported that two company vehicles' catalytic converters had been stolen on the 500 block of Lakeview Plaza Boulevard between 5 p.m. April 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 5.

– Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek