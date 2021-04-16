Worthington Partnership farmers market expected to return outdoors May 1

The Worthington Partnership recently announced plans to host its farmers market outside in the Worthington Historic District beginning on May 1.

The partnership was cleared to proceed by the Columbus Public Health and the city of Worthington, though this year’s outdoor market will look different from years past due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to Worthington Partnership executive director Annina Parini.

“We have a duty both to our producers and to our customers to host the market to bring locally sourced food to the community,” Parini said in an email. “During the pandemic, our staff has done everything possible to create a safe environment and develop a trusted relationship with Columbus Public Health. Now we are encouraged to have a plan to return the market to its home in the Worthington Historic District.”

Though the farmers market is returning to the Historic District, several conditions will be put in place.

To create more room to promote social distancing, the partnership plans to add more space for booths along the Village Green south of state Route 161, including additional booths on the lawn of the Worthington United Methodist Church, and East New England Avenue between the Graeter's Ice Cream parking lot and Dewey’s Pizza property will be closed to add more space between booths.

In addition, masks will be required for vendors and customers and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the market.

“Bringing the farmers market back to the Historic District will bring a big boost to our small locally owned businesses,” City Manager Matt Greeson said in an email. “We are grateful to the partnership for their diligent work with public health partners to develop a plan that brings the market back to its historic home, supports small businesses and provides a safe shopping experience for visitors and vendors.”

The farmers market operated in a reduced capacity in 2020. The market initially operated under a preorder, drive-thru pickup model in the early stages of the pandemic before pivoting toward a controlled walk-up market in a parking lot.

Until the May 1 outdoor opening, customers can visit the indoor location at the Shops at Worthington Place, 7227 N. High St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

For more information, go to experienceworthington.com.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve