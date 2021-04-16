Worthington police beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

The Worthington Division of Police was dispatched to the first block of West North Street at 9:33 a.m. April 9 on the report of someone's vehicle left in a driveway sometime overnight, preventing a resident from leaving.

Upon running the plates, officers found the plates belonged to a different vehicle.

Officers acquired a phone number for the plates' owner and drove to the owner's home. Police said the owner informed them she did not notice the plate had been removed from her vehicle.

Officers then removed the plates from the car in the driveway because it had been reported stolen and identified an owner for the vehicle but were unsuccessful in reaching the owner.

The car was impounded.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman reported at 2:59 a.m. April 7 that a male had left a voicemail that caused her to believe he was going to seriously harm her.

• A man reported at 3:47 a.m. April 8 that after agreeing to give a male a ride to a Dublin-area hotel, the male brandished a folding knife, forced him out of the vehicle and drove away.

• A man reported at 1:21 p.m. March 8 that someone had opened checking and savings accounts in his name.

• A man reported that someone had entered his vehicle on the 500 block of East Stafford Avenue between midnight and 12:45 p.m. April 9. No items were taken.

• Two men were arrested after allegedly driving to a business on the 700 block of East Dublin Granville Road, loading a vehicle onto a flatbed tow truck and driving away.

• An employee of a business on the 7200 block of North High Street reported she suspects a male has been stalking her at the location.

– Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek