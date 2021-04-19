Notebook: Thomas Worthington Cardinals girls lacrosse squad making early statement

Solid execution on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball has propelled the Thomas Worthington girls lacrosse team to a fast start, according to coach Scott Hamilton.

The Cardinals were 6-2 before facing Massillon Jackson on April 17.

“They’re further ahead than we usually are at this point earlier in the season,” Hamilton said. “The girls are putting in the time and getting to practice and working hard. They’re just doing a really great job.”

Cate Isaacson had a team-leading 30 goals through six games, followed by Mollie Estepp with 19 and Amanda Armstrong with 14.

“Those girls are really good leaders and are kind of bringing everybody up along with them,” Hamilton said. “We’re moving the ball well. We’ve done a great job of putting the ball in the net.”

Estepp was leading Thomas with nine assists, followed by Josie Tinnerello with six, Armstrong with five and Isaacson with four.

Hamilton also said Emily Kendall, Cora Hamtilon, Kate McClellan and Reilly Casey have been been solid on defense. Goalies Zoey Gottlieb and Hannah Welch had accounted for 29 and 19 saves, respectively.

“Our defense is very strong as well right now,” Hamilton said. “They’re doing a great job of stopping people.”

•Kilbourne girls lacrosse coach Doug Troutner said his players’ coachability has made a difference in a season that finds the team making up lost ground after last season was canceled.

The Wolves were 4-3 before playing Dublin Coffman on April 17.

“The ability of the team to pick up what we’re trying to teach (has led to early success),” Troutner said. “The coaching staff was just talking the other day how this year we’ve had to spend a lot more time coaching. We can’t just sit back and tweak what we’ve been doing. We’re actually going in and trying to get the players to do what they need to do.”

Through six games, Julia Hadden was leading the Wolves with 19 goals. Olivia James had 15 and Ava Todd had 11.

“The one big thing we’ve really been pushing lately offensively is the ability to read what the defense is doing and making decisions based upon what they’re seeing happen,” Troutner said.

Hadden was leading the Wolves with seven assists, followed by Tia Jarvis with five and Todd with three. Jarvis also had seven goals.

Marissa Dolciato had 27 saves in goal, while Abi Foote had 14.

•A close-knit culture led the Thomas boys lacrosse team to a 6-1 start, according to coach Collin Lisi.

“We have a strong team bond,” he said. “We have a positive environment coming on and off the field and in the locker room, and all the guys have great relationships that transition over to the field really well. The guys are playing together now and everything’s starting to click.”

Lisi said the Cardinals have not only moved the ball well on offense, but have played good defense as well. Carson Smith and Nate Hoover were leading the offense, Lisi said.

Smith scored four goals and Hoover scored two in an 18-1 victory over Marysville on April 14. Smith had a team-leading 24 goals through seven games.

“On the field we’re playing really good team defense and we’re moving the ball well on offense,” Lisi said. “We have a smooth flow to our offense – nothing’s too stagnant – and great team defense. And we’ve been really winning the 50-50 ground-ball battle, which turns into goals most of the time.”

Lisi said the schedule won’t allow the Cardinals to relax. This includes their game against Kilbourne on April 23.

“Our season only gets tougher from here on,” he said. “With the limited practices we have, we’re going to have to really make sure we have our sticks right and make sure we’re finishing all of our shots. I think it’s just going to come down to winning those 50-50 ground balls and winning the transition battles. That’s going to be the key to beating some of these really good teams.”

•The Kilbourne boys lacrosse team started the season playing strong defense, according to coach Brian Miller.

As their offense caught up, the Wolves have become more well-rounded. They were 5-2 before playing Upper Arlington on April 16.

“We have a really good defense this year that’s senior-laden (and) that’s really supported us,” Miller said. “As we started the season, a lot of our offense really caught up to speed in the last few games, and we’ve really seen our offense the last few games come to life.”

Charlie St. Myer has been a standout on defense, with 17 ground balls and eight caused turnovers through seven games.

On offense, Cayden Dougherty led the Wolves with 18 goals and 14 assists.

Miller also said the Wolves have been resilient. Following a 23-3 loss to Dublin Jerome on April 10, they responded two nights later with a 17-2 win over Westerville South.

“After (that loss) the seniors stepped up and decided that’s not how they wanted their season to go, and they’ve changed the atmosphere we’ve had of recent,” Miller said.

