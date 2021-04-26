Notebook: Thomas Worthington Cardinals baseball team seeking steadier play

The Thomas Worthington baseball team has experienced mixed results so far and plans to iron out some minor miscues, coach Chris Olson said.

The Cardinals were 8-5 before playing Marysville on April 23.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs at this point, which is to be expected when you miss last season and you’re dealing with a lot of inexperienced players,” Olson said. “Having some early success has helped us at times ... but it also just kind of shows you how important it is to do the little things right. That’s one of the things we’ve been preaching with our guys and it’s going to be a learning process as time goes on.

“The hope is by (Division I district) tournament time and toward the end of the season, we’re not making those same kinds of mistakes and we’ve learned and gotten better because of that.”

Olson said pitchers Gannon Wentz and Josh Rock have “been dominating most of the innings,” as the pitching has been among the Cardinals’ strong suits.

Through 11 games, Rock was 2-2 with 26 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA and one save in 25 innings, and Wentz was 2-1 with 28 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.

“They’ve both pitched really well and have given us a chance in nearly every ballgame,” Olson said. “Where we’re struggling predominantly is doing enough offensively.”

Khalil Vazquez led Thomas with a .360 batting average through 11 games. Caleb Kirker was hitting .357, Evan Kendall was hitting .267 and Nick Moore was hitting .261.

“Early in the season the offense is always a slower start for us,” Olson said.

Wolves baseball team

seeking improvement

Kilbourne baseball coach Ryan Sparks said an inability to play all three phases of the game – offense, defense and pitching – at a high level at the same time is holding the team back.

The Wolves were 4-9 after losing to Dublin Scioto 7-6 on April 22.

“I think the biggest one right now is consistency in our offense and defense,” Sparks said. “I feel like we haven’t had offense, defense and pitching come together at once in one game.

“We’re kind of just looking for that consistency piece of getting all three phases to work together and show up. I think when that clicks, from what we’ve seen so far as a coaching staff, we’re excited for what could be possible.”

Sparks said the pitching from No. 1 and No. 2 starters Andrew Oh and Jackson Judy, respectively, has been a bright spot for the Wolves.

“Pretty much every time they’re on the mound, they’ve thrown excellent and given us a chance to compete,” Sparks said.

Sparks said Cole Archual has been the most consistent hitter to date, although Brady Struewing, Brian Wilson and McKay Whitaker have started to heat up.

Archual had a team-leading .359 average through 12 games, ahead of Struewing (.355), Whitaker (.333) and Wilson (.258).

Defense leading

Cards softball team

The Thomas softball team, at 8-5 before playing Marysville on April 23, owes its success to its defense, according to coach Patrick Finn.

He also said the pitching of Faith Yoho and Sophia Rond has been solid. Through 12 games, Yoho was 5-2 with 59 strikeouts and a 2.65 ERA in 58 innings.

Finn said his goal isn’t just for the pitchers to rack up strikeouts, but to produce groundballs that the infield can turn into outs.

“That way we can take pressure off the pitchers, and they can just go out there and perform the best they can,” Finn said. “And our defense has done that for them. They’ve had their backs the entire season.”

Finn also credited some opportunistic hitting with assisting the Cardinals.

Sadie Masonet was leading the team with a .452 average with 19 hits, 18 RBI and 15 runs through 12 games. Ali Kiehl was second with a .442 average with 19 hits and 14 runs.

“We’ve had some really timely hitting from the top of our lineup and even from the bottom of our lineup,” Finn said.

