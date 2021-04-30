Worthington police beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

An officer with the Worthington Division of Police responded to a parking lot on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road about noon April 12 on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the male complainant, who indicated his vehicle had been moved off Interstate 270 when he was in a medical emergency and was unable to locate it upon being released from the hospital. The complainant then reported his vehicle missing to the Columbus Division of Police.

The complainant told the officer that after contacting various police departments the previous few days, seeking information about his vehicle, he found it in a lot on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

The Worthington officer ran the car’s plate and sent the information to Columbus police, who determined they didn’t want to hold it for investigation and released it to the complainant.

In other Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman reported at 2:46 p.m. April 13 that someone had stolen her wallet while she was shopping at a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• A woman reported at 12:52 p.m. April 15 that she had lost $800 in a telephone scam.

• Officers responded to a road-rage incident on I-270 westbound at 10:50 p.m. April 16. The incident was resolved without issue.

• Staff at Thomas Worthington High School reported at 4:25 p.m. April 16 that an assault had occurred at the end of the school day between students.

• A resident on the 6800 block of Alloway Street East reported at 5:14 p.m. April 16 that she had received mail addressed to the previous resident and was concerned due to the letter being threatening in nature.

• A woman reported at 11:21 p.m. April 19 that her lawn mower had been stolen from her front yard on the 100 block of Chaucer Court.

– Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek