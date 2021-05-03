Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne, Thomas Worthington track teams tune up for OCC meets

The Worthington Kilbourne boys track and field team continues to show potential heading into the OCC-Capital Division meet May 13 and 15 at Westerville North.

Coach Josh Stegman said the Wolves will be looking for big performances from Ryan Smith in the 3,200 meters, Will Bartram in the 800 and Luke Compton in the 400.

“I’m certainly looking for Ryan to run really well in that 3,200. We could definitely shake things up and make some noise there,” Stegman said. “Will Bartram could place for us in the 800 (along with) Luke Compton in the 400. Will and Luke are both seniors, so they’re chomping at the bit.”

Although the Wolves have had some struggles this season while getting a younger roster up to speed, they placed second (93.5 points) of 13 teams in the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational on April 22 behind champion Big Walnut (173.5).

“Having the opportunity to go down to Chillicothe and face some teams that are still really, really good kind of gave us a chance to show what we were really capable of,” Stegman said. “The runner-up trophy is a pretty big deal for us, especially given the team’s we face regularly.”

Smith, a freshman, finished second in the 3,200 (9 minutes, 50.78 seconds) while Jackson Pinschenat was fourth (10:10.82), and Smith ran on the first-place 3,200 relay (8:33.47) with Bartram, A.J. Hawkins and Steven Miller.

“Ryan continues to blow us away,” Stegman said. “We’re really blessed to have Ryan so far.”

Bartram finished first in the 800 (2:05.27), and Compton was third in the 400 (52.67).

Miller, another freshman, finished third in the 1,600 (4:37.73), while Luke Miller was fifth (4:40.16).

Stegman also said Gavin Ware could be a factor in the high jump in the league meet. Ware placed second (6 feet) at Chillicothe.

“If Gavin’s having a particularly good day, that could be a fantastic result for him,” Stegman said.

Jared Wiley placed second in the pole vault (10-0).

The Wolves compete in the Hilliard Bradley Invitational on May 7.

Wolves girls place

second at Chillicothe

The Kilbourne girls track team also had a good day April 22, placing second (97) of 13 teams behind champion and host Chillicothe (112).

Among the Wolves’ highlights, Toby Bomser placed first in the 3,200 (11:48.45) and ran on the second-place 3,200 relay (10:26.67) with Camille Shiffer, Riley Tate and Samira Lin.

Tate also placed second in the 1,600 (5:30.06) and 800 (2:28.84).

“Our distance girls are carrying us. That was kind of to be expected,” coach Chip Seely said.

Sylvia Long placed first in the high jump (4-8) and second in the 400 (1:03.46).

The 1,600 relay of Long, Shiffer, Lin and Rachael McCague finished second (4:23.75), and the 800 relay of Shiffer, Lin, Long and Yehdeiah Dennis placed third (1:57.25).

Amelia Weinstein placed second in the discus (101-7).

Cards boys having

‘amazing season’

Coach Bill Darling said he wasn’t sure how the Thomas boys track team would turn out this year, but he has been pleasantly surprised.

The Cardinals finished first (139) of eight teams in the Newark Invitational on April 3 and first (166) of 14 teams in the Liberty Township Lakota East Invitational on April 24.

“It’s been an amazing season for us,” Darling said. “I didn’t know what exactly this season was going to look like. It’s just been wonderful. ... The kids are getting better and competing well every week, and it’s been a really enjoyable year.”

At Lakota East, Wesley Horton finished first in the 800 (2:00.46) and Noah Silliman was second (2:04.19).

Other first-place finishers were Ben Smith in the 1,600 (4:36.97), Cam Beatty in the 110 hurdles (14.97) and 300 hurdles (40.69), the 800 relay (1:30.95), the 3,200 relay (8:16.67) and Luka Srsic in the pole vault (14-0).

Daniel Assoku and Shohaan Singh placed second (52.27) and third (52.49), respectively, in the 400. Xander Llewellyn was second in the discus (124-2), Jamir Lewis placed second in the high jump (6-2) and Wilson Cole was second in the pole vault (11-0).

Jayvaun Lane placed third in the long jump (20-5 1/2).

The Cardinals are preparing for the OCC-Cardinal meet May 13 and 15 at home.

Cardinals girls team

growing stronger

Thomas girls track coach Andy Cox said one of the best parts about this season has been watching his team’s consistent improvement.

“Not having track last year, it’s kind of like a catch-up year for us,” he said. “That’s been the best part of this season is seeing that growth, and letting them have that confidence that they can do well.”

Cox said Habiba Bundu, a sophomore, has been among the most impressive Cardinals to date.

Bundu finished first in the discus (98-4) and shot put (29-6) in the Olentangy Orange Invitational on April 28 as the Cardinals were fifth (81) of eight teams behind the champion and host Pioneers (148).

“This is a great surprise,” Cox said. “I think we’re going to rely on her to score some big points in the field. We’ve got that shining star to build on over the next two years.”

NeNe Garner finished second in the long jump (15-7 1/4).

Carina Napoleon placed first in the 800 (2:15.33) at the Lakota East Invitational. Leila Boussedra placed second in the 3,200 (11:20.78) and was part of the winning 3,200 relay (10:00.31) with Hadley Kulina, Morgan Edwards and Napoleon.

The 1,600 relay of Zoe Limbach, Jazmine Rogers, Kulina and Napoleon placed second (4:20.99), and the 800 relay of Riley Chase, Jada Stephens, Rogers and Limbach finished third (1:54.88).

