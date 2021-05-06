Library Lines: Worthington bookmark contest winners chosen

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

A total of 238 children and teens submitted designs in March for Worthington Libraries' annual summer-reading bookmark contest.

Throughout the month, children in preschool through high school could submit drawings interpreting the theme of the 2021 summer-reading club, Game On.

The top designs in each category will be turned into bookmarks to promote the club. The winners of the popular contest, held by the library since at least 2007, recently were announced.

In the preschool/kindergarten category, winners include Lucas DeCenzo, St. Michael School; Taylor Lytle, Worthington Hills Elementary School; and Emily Ritter, Worthington Hills Elementary School.

In the grades 1-3 category, winners include Hannah Andrew, homeschool; Everly Jenkins, Brookside Elementary School; and James Scully, Worthington Estates Elementary School.

In the grades 4-6 category, winners include Lydia Battles, homeschool; Corinne Gaddis, St. Michael School; and Grace Kloza, Oak Creek Elementary School.

In the grades 7-12 category, winners include Alyssa Berger, Worthington Kilbourne High School; and Sammy Gurgiolo, Westerville South High School.

Registration for this year’s summer-reading club starts June 1 at worthingtonlibraries.org/src.

Babies, children and teens will earn points for time spent reading and completing do-it-yourself activities.

Participants also will earn completion credit for attending library programs, whether online or in person.

The reading club will continue through July 31.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.