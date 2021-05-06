Worthington Police Beat: May 6

ThisWeek group

A man reported that between 5 p.m. April 23 and 8:30 a.m. April 26, two catalytic convertors were removed from vehicles parked on the 700 block of Lakeview Plaza Boulevard, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police incident report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man reported at 12:04 p.m. April 20 that he discovered his identity was stolen after trying to renew his driver's license.

• An assault was reported between 8:10 and 8:17 p.m. April 17 on the 7200 block of North High Street.

• A woman reported she and her friends were being harassed by a known person over the phone at 3:36 p.m. April 23.

• An officer was dispatched to Worthington Estates Elementary School, 6760 Rieber St,, on a report of a juvenile threatening another juvenile with a knife on a school bus between 3:10 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. April 27.

• A man reported that his car was stolen from the 500 block of High Street at approximately 8:00 a.m. April 28.

• Officers responded to the 400 block of East Stafford Avenue on a report of slashed tires on a vehicle at 7:33 p.m. April 29.

-- Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek