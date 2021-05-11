Molly Feesler to replace Jen Goebbel as Thomas Worthington athletics director

Molly Feesler was approved as athletics director at Thomas Worthington High School on May 10 in a 5-0 vote by the school board.

Feesler has been with Pickerington North since 2012 and accepted the Worthington position April 23. She will replace Jen Goebbel, who has held the position since 2017 and will return to teaching in the fall.

Feesler said the Thomas job offers new challenges that she found attractive, particularly with the ongoing work to upgrade the district’s facilities.

“They are embarking on a facility improvement plan right now that is in motion,” she said. “They have had issues with their swimming pool, indoor and outdoor, and there will be some facility changes and upgrades. That is attractive to me ... as a different challenge.

“The hardest work is to walk away from the kids, community and coaching staff (at North). Maybe it was time to make a break and try something new.”

Feesler begins her new job Aug. 1, and her last day at North is July 31.

“I am excited to welcome her to Worthington,” said Sam Shim, a member of the school board. “Our athletic-director position is more challenging than many other districts due to the wide breadth of our sports. We have sports such as water polo that are not common. She brings a wealth of experience and we are very fortunate to have her join our team.”

Feesler has been with Pickerington Schools in various capacities for all but four years since 2000, when she came to then-Pickerington High School to begin teaching and coaching after serving as assistant principal and athletics director at DeSales.

She led Pickerington’s softball team from 2001-03 and was the softball coach at North during the first four years of the program from 2004-07.

Feesler then left to become Bexley’s athletics director from 2008-12 before returning to North as athletics director.

