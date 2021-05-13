Worthington Police Beat: May 13

ThisWeek group

A man reported he was the victim of fraud after receiving a call from someone who claimed to be from an electric company and threatened to turn off his power unless he paid a sum of money, according to a Worthington Division of Police incident report filed at 5:55 p.m. May 4.

The man said the person told him that due to rates increasing, he owed $498 and his power would be shut off within the hour if he didn't pay. The man was convinced by the call and paid the sum.

After the man paid, the caller told the man he owed more money. After the man disconnected the call and was called again from a different number, he suspected it was fraud and called police to file a report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A caller reported her bag was stolen containing property valued at more than $1,000 on the first block of Worthington Mall, according to an incident report filed at 2:25 p.m. May 4.

• A woman reported that $1,750.00 was stolen from her in an apartment-rental scam, according to an incident report filed at 9:41 a.m. May 5.

• A woman said her neighbor hit her with his vehicle over a civil dispute on the 1100 block of Beechview Drive, according to an incident report filed at 7:40 p.m. May 5.

• A local business on the 6200 block of Huntley Road reported a male was refusing to leave and an assault occurred, according to an incident report filed at 3:50 p.m. May 6.

• A man reported that a caller sent him a letter referencing a sign he had in his yard on the 5800 block of Linworth Road, according to an incident report filed at 3:52 p.m. May 7.

• A man reported someone stole items out of the back of his work van on the 200 block of East Wilson Bridge Road between 1 and 9:39 p.m. May 7.

• A woman reported a male subject was touching himself and exposing himself to her in his car while she was jogging on the 100 block of Park Boulevard. Police said the man was arrested, charged and taken to jail.

-- Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek