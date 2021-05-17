Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves girls lacrosse team set for postseason

The Worthington Kilbourne girls lacrosse team enters the Division II, Region 7 tournament as the second seed and plays host to 15th-seeded Buckeye Valley in the first round May 20.

The Wolves were 10-7 overall and 4-0 in the OCC-Capital Division with an opportunity to secure a league title entering their regular-season finale May 14 against Big Walnut.

Heading into the postseason, coach Doug Troutner said the Wolves were mostly concentrating on finishing the regular season strong, but that the postseason adjustments were starting to come into focus.

“(We were) still trying to take care of the business of finishing off the regular season, but we kind of have the tournament in the back of our mind,” Troutner said. “We’re trying a few little changes, trying to see what is going to benefit us most down the road, trying some things a little differently on offense as well as defense. (We’re) just trying to at this point figure out what is going to give us the best chance of winning in the tournament.”

Although they may not jump out on the stat sheet, Troutner said Claire Schutte and Nicole Miller have stood out lately with their ball possession and contributions on both ends of the field. Schutte had seven assists through 16 games.

“Neither of them are going to show up on any stats as being a really big contributor,” Troutner said. “But the things they’re doing in terms of maintaining possession for us and helping us out on the offensive as well as defensive end, I can’t overemphasize how much benefit we’re getting out of the things they’ve done.”

The Wolves’ scoring leaders through 16 games were Julia Hadden with a team-leading 38 goals, Olivia James with 28, Julie Barrie and Ava Todd with 24 each and Tia Jarvis with 20.

The winner of Kilbourne’s first-round tournament game plays seventh-seeded Big Walnut or 10th-seeded Granville on May 22, and that winner plays in a regional semifinal May 25.

Cardinals girls

win league title

The Thomas girls lacrosse team closed out the regular season as one of the area’s top squads, having won the OCC-Cardinal title at 6-0.

The Cardinals were 14-3 overall heading into their regular-season finale May 14 against Hudson.

Thomas was seeded second for the Division I, Region 3 tournament and played 16th-seeded Marysville on May 18. The winner plays May 21 against 10th-seeded Miamisburg or 11th-seeded Gahanna, with that winner advancing to a regional semifinal May 24.

Heading into the postseason, coach Scott Hamilton said the Cardinals had consistently improved their ball possession after dealing with turnovers the first few weeks.

“We turned the ball over a lot early in the season, and as things have progressed the girls have taken care of the ball,” he said.

Hamilton said possession and communication were going to be keys for the Cardinals in the postseason.

Starting defenders Bella Avila, Kate McClellan, Reilly Casey and Emily Kendall and goalie Zoey Gottlieb have developed into the team’s foundation, he said.

“They really communicate well with each other,” Hamilton said. “They’re the core of our team. They kind of set the tone.”

Cate Isaacson was leading the Cardinals with 73 goals through 16 games. Mollie Estepp had 46 goals and Josie Tinnerello had 27.

Boussedra running

well for Cardinals

Thomas girls track and field coach Andy Cox said Leila Boussedra would join Carina Napoleon as one of the Cardinals’ key distance runners in the Division I, district 1 meet, which concludes May 22 at Hilliard Darby.

“As a junior this year she’s really starting to blossom,” Cox said. “She’s gaining confidence with each week.”

Boussedra had several strong performances May 1 in the home Gary Smith Invitational as Thomas finished fifth (55) behind champion Watterson (146).

She set a personal record of 11 minutes, 7.39 seconds in the 3,200 meters while placing first. She also performed well on the 6,400 relay with Morgan Edwards, Rosalie Smullen and Napoleon, leading off with a 5:13 split as Thomas finished second (22:14.51).

Boussedra also leads off the 3,200 relay with Napoleon, Edwards and Hadley Kulina.

“I’m in a much better mindset this year compared to last year during indoor (track), and we are thankfully starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic),” said Boussedra, who planned to compete in the 3,200 and the 3,200 relay in the postseason. “A key point to my success is keeping that positive mindset, no matter how things unfold in the next couple weeks.”

“I think she has a lot of talent,” Cox said. “We’re just scratching the surface of that.”

The top four finishers in each district event advance to the regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve