Worthington Police Beat: May 19

ThisWeek group

A manager of a business on the6500 block of Proprietors Road reported an employee stole a company credit card and used it to buy jewelry, according to a Worthington Division of Police report filed at 12:41 p.m. May 11.

The manager also reported May 12 that the owner discovered two paint guns missing from the business.

Upon reviewing surveillance tapes, officers returned to the company May 13 and questioned the employee who was suspected of unauthorized use of the credit card. The employee said he had used company cards to pay for items on road trips during his work duties and would pay back the company at a later date.

The employee was arrested and charged with theft, and a summons was issued for him to return to Franklin County Municipal Court.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man said an individual had obtained his Social Security number and was attempting to claim unemployment benefits, according to an incident report filed at 11:49 a.m. May 12.

• A woman said she believed her cellphone was stolen at a business on the 3100 block of Olentangy River Road between 8 and 9 p.m. May 12, according to an incident report filed at 7:59 p.m. May 13. The woman contacted police the morning of May 13 to meet her at a business on the first block of Worthington Mall after her phone was pinging from that location. The phone was recovered at that location.

• A woman said she had an altercation with a mail carrier on the 300 block of East North Street after her dog ran up to him, according to an incident report filed at 2:16 p.m. May 14.

-- Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek