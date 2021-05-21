Library Lines: Game-themed reading club starts June 1 in Worthington

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Worthington Libraries' fun-forward summer reading club is a celebration of all the games your family loves, whether they’re board, ball, video or card.

It’s no race, but we think they’ll be fans of how fast they can earn free books, treats and gift cards.

From June 1 to July 31, babies, children, teens and adults can read their way to the finish line or level up by reading and completing creative DIY activities; it’s a win-win.

Attending library programs also helps participants finish the program, and a complete list of all the story time, trivia time, art time fun maybe found at worthingtonlibraries.org/calendar.

All ages will have a ball during this year’s Game On-themed club, so plan to register the whole family on June 1 at worthingtonlibraries.org/src or at any library location.

Research shows that reading 200 pages per week – that’s only 29 pages per day – increases student achievement and promotes cognitive growth. Kids who spend just 30 minutes a day over the summer reading and then discussing what they’ve read are better prepared when school resumes in the fall.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.