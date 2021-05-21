Notebook: Thomas Worthington Cardinals softball team ‘still building’ for future

The Thomas Worthington softball team was unable to overcome Gahanna in its postseason opener, but coach Patrick Finn said the Cardinals made strides this spring.

The 15th-seeded Cardinals lost 7-1 to the 18th-seeded and visiting Lions in the second round of the Division I district tournament May 12.

“We knew going in it was going to be a tough battle,” Finn said. “We thought we matched up pretty well with them. I think we have a lot of similar components that they have, but just weren’t able to keep up with their speed and their offense.”

Thomas finished 13-12 overall and went 3-7 in the OCC-Cardinal Division to place fourth behind champion Marysville (9-1).

Sophomore Faith Yoho led the Cardinals at the plate with a .444 batting average, 36 hits, 19 RBI and four home runs. She also was Thomas’ most-effective pitcher, going 9-7 with a 2.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings.

Junior infielder Sadie Maysonet hit .407 with 33 hits, 32 RBI and seven home runs, and senior infielder Alli Kiehl hit .357 with 30 hits and 10 RBI.

Thomas will lose six players to graduation. Finn said the Cardinals will count on players such as Yoho, Maysonet, junior catcher Emma McNeilly, junior outfielders Allyson Mannello, Olivia Ankrom and Sophia Rond and freshman outfielder and pitcher Gracelyn Schmidt to help them take the next step in 2022.

“When you look at where we are right now, we’re still building,” Finn said. “We had a fantastic senior class we’re going to sorely miss next year that helped us get to the point where we are right now. But we have to pick up where we left off this season next year pretty quickly so that we can compete better with those teams (such as Gahanna).”

Offense was bright

spot for Wolves

The 38th-seeded Kilbourne softball team lost 10-0 at 12th-seeded Pickerington Central in the second round of the Division I district tournament May 12 to finish 4-18 overall.

Kilbourne went 3-11 in the OCC-Capital to finish seventh behind champion Delaware (13-0).

Coach David Trout said while the Wolves were light on numbers with only 11 varsity players, they were productive at the plate. Eight players hit home runs as Kilbourne finished with 20 homers, 103 RBI and 118 runs.

"The record doesn’t nearly indicate how hard the girls worked,” Trout said. “We knew our opponents were going to put some runs on us. So we challenged the girls to score eight runs a game, and they did a really good job trying to do that.”

Sophomore outfielder Brynley Rung led the Wolves with six home runs while hitting .333 with 22 hits and 24 RBI. Senior infielder Morgan Beals hit .361 with 26 hits, five home runs and 13 RBI.

Sophomore catcher Yvonne Wang and sophomore infielder Sara Dale both hit .397 with one home run. Wang had 29 hits and 10 RBI, and Dale had 25 hits and 20 RBI.

Kilbourne will lose six players to graduation.

Junior infielder Sutton Evans is another expected key returnee.

Trout said the Wolves also are counting on several j.v. players to have roles next season, including junior infielder Jacy Hughes and junior infielder and outfielder Yurika Palmer.

“We’re going to fight hard and continue to work hard and see what we can put together next season,” Trout said.

Cards boys track

team wins OCC

The Thomas boys track and field team scored 128 points in the OCC-Cardinal meet to capture the title May 15 at home.

Daniel Assoku won the 100 meters (personal-record 11.24 seconds) and Shohaan Singh finished first in the 400 (personal-record 50.19). Assoku also placed second in the 400 (personal-record 50.95).

Noah Silliman led the way in distance events, placing second in the 1,600 (personal-record 4:25.78) and third in the 3,200 (9:43.95).

The 800 relay of Assoku, Camden Beatty, Eli Hitzhusen and Jimmie Turner III won in 1:28.1.

Beatty placed first in the 300 hurdles (personal-record 38.05) and second in the 110 hurdles (15.08).

Luka Srsic won the pole vault (15 feet, 6 inches) and Jamir Lewis finished second in the high jump (6-0).

The girls team placed fifth (63) behind champion Olentangy (123) as Carina Napoleon won the 800 (2:18.77) and 1,600 (5:01.62).

The 3,200 relay of Napoleon, Leila Boussedra, Morgan Edwards and Hadley Kulina placed first (9:40.14), and the 800 relay of Jada Stephens, Zoe Limbach, Jazmine Rogers and NeNe Garner finished second (1:49.06).

The teams then competed in the Division I district meet, which concluded May 22 at Hilliard Darby. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

Wolves compete

in OCC meet

The Kilbourne boys and girls track teams competed in the OCC-Capital meet, which concluded May 15 at Westerville North. The boys finished fifth (62.5) behind champion Canal Winchester (174) and the girls finished sixth (71.2) behind champion Big Walnut (144.4).

For the boys, Ryan Smith won the 3,200 (personal-record 9:42.08), Steven Miller finished second in the 1,600 (personal-record 4:31.9) and the 3,200 relay of Smith, Miller, A.J. Hawkins and Will Bartram also finished second (8:13.21).

For the girls, Riley Tate finished first in the 3,200 (personal-record 11:35.76) and second in the 1,600 (personal-record 5:15.5). Toby Bomser was second in the 3,200 (personal-record 11:39.68), and the 3,200 relay of Tate, Bomser, Sylvia Long and Camille Shiffer won in 9:51.88.

Long also finished second in the high jump (4-8).

The teams then competed in the Division I district meet, which concluded May 22 at Darby. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

KILBOURNE SOFTBALL

•Record: 4-18 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (13-0), Westerville North and Westerville South (10-4), Canal Winchester (9-5), Big Walnut (5-9), Dublin Scioto (4-8), Kilbourne (3-11), Franklin Heights (0-13)

•Seniors lost: Morgan Beals, Jamison Davis, Olivia Janosy, Claire Ogden, Lauryn Price and Kendall Timms

•Key returnees: Sara Dale, Sutton Evans, Brynley Rung and Yvonne Wang

•Postseason: Lost to Pickerington Central 10-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

THOMAS SOFTBALL

•Record: 13-12 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Marysville (9-1), Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby (7-3), Thomas (3-7), Dublin Jerome and Olentangy (2-8)

•Seniors lost: Emaleigh Caudill, Tori DeTemple, Reid Dunbar, Grace Hamor, Alli Kiehl and Brianna Waltermyer

•Key returnees: Olivia Ankrom, Allyson Mannello, Sadie Maysonet, Emma McNeilly, Sophia Rond, Gracelyn Schmidt and Faith Yoho

•Postseason: Lost to Gahanna 7-1 in second round of Division I district tournament