Worthington Christian Roundup: Slow start didn’t derail Warriors softball team

The way the Worthington Christian softball team played in March didn’t prove to be indicative of the season it would have overall.

The Warriors lost all three of their scrimmages, including an 18-4 setback to Cardington on March 23, and then opened the season 0-4 – including a 23-1 loss to the Pirates on March 31.

When Worthington Christian faced Cardington for a third time as the No. 12 seed in the Division III district tournament, the top-seeded Pirates won again, but in much tighter fashion.

A six-run second inning by Cardington, which went on to win a district title, propelled the Pirates to a 10-4 victory May 17.

“We played them before and we kind of got our butts smacked, but … we’ve improved a lot since then,” junior shortstop Tori Moore said.

Worthington Christian opened the postseason with a 22-3 victory over 15th-seeded Africentric on May 12 as junior second baseman Paige Tomallo had four hits and five RBI, senior Lilly Heidorn (SS/P) had three hits and junior Olivia Scholl (3B/C) added two hits and five RBI.

Heidorn had four hits in the tournament game against Cardington.

Worthington Christian closed its season by beating Whitehall 22-1 on May 18 to finish 15-12 overall and tie Bexley for second (7-3) in the MSL-Ohio Division behind Buckeye Valley (10-0).

“It’s been really different with (not having) all those girls that we had last year that graduated,” Heidorn said. “It was a little different because of the gap year. I missed out on a lot of games and experience so it’s been a little weird this year, but I think all the other seniors have kind of stepped up into that leadership role.”

Heidorn, who has committed to Liberty, was one of three key seniors along with Abby Lanker (C) and Mia Schoonover (P/CF).

Sophomore Maddy Ball (LF) and freshmen Whitney McGlothlin (1B), Marissa Fowler (OF) and Joely Bussey (OF) are others eligible to return.

“It’s been very fun (coaching Lilly),” said coach Matt Heidorn, who is Lilly Heidorn’s father. “She’s a coach’s kid and has to sit more than others, but she’s been a good team leader and one of the team captains. It’s been great watching her improve and get better.

“We started out playing really good teams this year and we went 0-3 in our scrimmages but we’ve gotten back to (15 wins).”

Most of tennis

team to return

With only one senior in its lineup, the boys tennis team went 3-12 overall and 1-5 in the MSL-Ohio.

In a Division II sectional May 11 at Columbus Academy, sophomore Stephan Reid lost to Wellington’s Sanjan Shanker 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal after winning his first two matches.

Also in singles during the first round, sophomore Bradley Pomajevich lost to Wellington’s Sadeq AlAli 6-0, 6-0 and freshman Sean Ball fell to Buckeye Valley’s Jack Tseng 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, sophomore Gabe Pace and freshman Matt Sanders lost to Wellington’s Jack Kalnicki and Sriharsha Reddy 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and senior David Reid and sophomore Jon Bauman lost to Bexley’s Austin Flamm and Mitchell Giller 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.

During the regular season, Stephan Reid played first singles and Ball was at second singles.

“(We had) a really good tournament for how (our) season went and for how my kids are doing right now, I’m really pleased,” coach Chris Mayotte said.

Track teams battle

at league meet

In its final event before the Division III postseason, the boys and girls track and field teams competed in the MSL-Ohio meet May 11 and 14 at Whitehall.

The girls scored 56 points to place sixth of eight teams behind champion Buckeye Valley (165.33) and the boys scored 51 to finish sixth of seven teams behind champion Grandview (176).

Winning for the girls was the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 48.75 seconds) of senior Grace Hall, juniors Audrey Mousa and Briana Plummer and sophomore Maria Klausman, while sophomore Josh Carrel finished first in the shot put (40 feet, 10 1/4 inches) for the boys.

Hall was second in the 100 (13.14), Mousa was second in the 200 (26.79) and junior Morgan Lawrence finished third in the discus (92-10).

Carrel added a third-place finish in the discus (114-9) and the 800 relay of senior Aaron Manzer, juniors Michael Nyamohanga and Tyler White and freshman Jaxson Hollister also was third (1:37.99).

The Warriors next competed in the district meet, which concluded May 22 at Granville. The top four in each event advanced to the regional May 26 and 28 at Chillicothe Southeastern.

SOFTBALL

•Record: 15-12 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Buckeye Valley (10-0), Bexley and Worthington Christian (both 7-3), Grandview (3-6), Whitehall (1-7), Wellington (0-9)

•Seniors lost: Lilly Heidorn, Mary Lake, Abby Lanker and Mia Schoonover

•Key returnees: Maddy Ball, Marissa Fowler, Whitney McGlothlin, Tori Moore, Olivia Scholl and Paige Tomallo

•Postseason: Defeated Africentric 22-3; lost to Cardington 10-4 in Division III district semifinal

BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 3-12 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley, Columbus Academy and Wellington (5-1 apiece), Grandview (3-3), Buckeye Valley (2-4), Worthington Christian (1-5), Whitehall (0-6)

•Senior lost: David Reid

•Key returnees: Sean Ball, Jon Bauman, Gabe Pace, Bradley Pomajevich, Stephan Reid and Matt Sanders