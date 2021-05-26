More road closures scheduled for Northeast Gateway project

A section of East Wilson Bridge and Huntley roads will be closed to traffic for several days because of construction related to the $18 million Worthington Northeast Gateway project, according to the Worthington city website.

The project will realign roadways and intersections of East Wilson Bridge, Huntley and Worthington Galena roads to in an effort to ease traffic congestion and increase motorist and pedestrian safety.

The city website said East Wilson Bridge will close at the railroad tracks at 6 p.m. June 6 until June 11, with a detour traversing Sancus, Worthington Woods and East Campus boulevards and North High Street. The Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation railroads will install new rail crossings, and the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin work on a new sidewalk and walking path.

Huntley Road will close at the railroad tracks beginning June 11 and will reopen June 18, with a detour traversing East Wilson Bridge Road, High Street and East Dublin-Granville and Huntley roads as CSX installs a new rail crossing and crews work on a new bike and pedestrian lane at the crossing.

Rob Chandler, assistant to Worthington director of service and engineering Dan Whited, said the multiuse path being developed at these sites eventually would tie into all of East Wilson Bridge Road and over to Huntley Road for bicycle and pedestrian use.

Motorists still will be able to access businesses between the railroad tracks and Worthington Galena Road from the north, but through traffic will be prohibited.

The closures follow the reopening of Worthington Galena Road, which was closed to traffic May 17 and reopened May 21 as crews completed construction on the intersection of the newly named Worthington Galena Road South and Old Worthington Galena Road.

Worthington Galena South, which runs from East Wilson Bridge east of the railroad tracks at Rush Creek Commerce Center over to the existing Worthington Galena Road close to the railroad crossing, opened for the first time May 21, according to city spokesperson Anne Brown.

The portion of Worthington Galena that closed is scheduled to close permanently and be converted to a cul-de-sac later this summer, according to the city website, with all motorists directed to the new Worthington Galena Road South.

Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway, which includes establishing Worthington Galena South, as well as utility relocation and a new road bed, realigning Huntley and East Wilson Bridge and installing stormwater drainage infrastructure, is nearing completion, according to Chandler.

Phase 2 is expected to begin later this summer, though no date has been established, Chandler said. Additional closures are expected, he said.

“The new portions of roadway that are currently being built, which is East Wilson Bridge Road and Huntley Road, that new realignment, those will open and essentially become their own detour while the current sections of East Wilson Bridge Road and Huntley Road will close down and that pavement will actually be removed,” Chandler said. “There’ll be some lane closures, but we don’t expect it to be terribly intrusive.”

Chandler said the entire project, which began in fall 2020, is on track for completion in fall 2022.

“We’re really excited about having this come through,” Worthington City Council President Bonnie Michael said. “There’s been traffic jams in that area for years. We look forward to this project not only easing up the traffic jams but also allowing an opportunity for economic development with the Rush Creek Shopping Center.”

For more information, go to worthington.org.

