It's Worth It: With another school year in the books, district looks toward summer and beyond

Trent Bowers

Guest columnist

It’s time to celebrate another end of the school year in Worthington.

After a year unlike any other, we want to thank our students, staff, families and community for being flexible and coming together to close the school year on a positive note.

We are thrilled our seniors experienced prom and other end-of-school events. Commencement took place May 24 for Thomas Worthington High School and May 25 for Worthington Kilbourne High School, and we are grateful our district is moving toward our new normal, complete with traditional Worthington experiences.

Due to the multitude of changes in learning as a result of the pandemic, our district has enhanced summer programming options to ensure our students stay on track with their learning. Both traditional and new opportunities are available for our students to receive enrichment, and approximately 1,500 Worthington students will participate in the opportunities.

The summer programming will run June 7 through July 1, with an extended learning session July 6 through July 16 for those students who need additional time for credit recovery. Because access is essential, transportation will be provided for students receiving intervention, if needed.

We understand our students need to feel connected to their school community, and we made that a priority with all of our summer programming.

The future is bright for our district. We look forward to completing the middle school renovations, balancing high school enrollment and transitioning our sixth-graders to middle school next year.

In addition, work continues on the second phase of our Master Facilities Plan. Thank you to our community for collaborating with us on this process.

On behalf of Worthington Schools, have a safe and enjoyable summer.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Write to him at tbowers@wscloud.org.