Library Lines: Plenty of programs complement borrowing books

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Although Worthington Libraries is more than happy to be the place where you borrow books, DVDs and more, we also pride ourselves on developing fun and meaningful programs and services.

Read on to learn more about what’s happening this summer and beyond.

Story Stroll

The library’s first Story Stroll is planned throughout the month of June.

Right now, a number of downtown businesses have individual pages of a picture book, “Natsumi’s Song of Summer,” hanging in their High Street – or close to High Street – facing windows or doors.

All are invited, especially families, to pick up a map at the accounts desk or in the children’s area at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St.; the map also can be downloaded from the library’s website, worthingtonlibraries.org). Then stroll from business to business reading the pages and completing the early literacy prompts that accompany the story.

'You Are Not Alone' community art

Later this year, a new mural will be installed on the main level of Old Worthington Library. The piece, which promotes suicide education and prevention, is part of resident Andrea Nadolny’s Girl Scout Gold Award project.

The words “You Are Not Alone,” the artwork’s title, are in the center of the mural.

To finish the piece, the public is invited to attend a series of programs and paint their handprints around the words. The sessions, You Are Not Alone: Make Your Mark at the Library, are planned June 5 at Old Worthington Library; June 19 at Northwest Library, 2280 Hard Road; and July 17 at Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive. All will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

Library Goods

Launched earlier this year, Library Goods is a way for patrons to request a surprise, personalized selection of items based on what they like to read, listen to and watch.

At worthingtonlibraries.org/visit/services/library-goods, participants may submit a brief list of likes, which staff members use to shop the collection.

Patrons are notified when the two to three items are ready but won’t know what the titles are until they come to the library.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.