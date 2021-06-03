Worthington Police Beat: June 3

ThisWeek group

The Worthington Division of Police retrieved marijuana and a scale from a vehicle after a driver fled an attempted traffic stop on foot May 20.

An officer reported that at 1:25 p.m. May 20, he observed a vehicle traveling east on State Route 161 in the left lane without its lights on.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle and signaled for it to pull over, the police report said. The driver failed to stop the vehicle and sped up slightly and continued south before coming to a stop on the 200 block of Blandford Drive.

The driver exited the vehicle without placing it in park and ran south between houses to escape, according to the police report.

Officers searched the vehicle and removed several items, including a jar with 7.42 grams of marijuana and a digital drug scale.

The items were taken into evidence.

The driver could not be initially located, and the vehicle was towed.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man reported a catalytic reporter was stolen from a company truck on the7000 block of Huntley Drive between 2 pm. May 14 and 9:20 p.m. May 17.

• A woman reported at 2:40 p.m. May 19 that she has received harassing phone calls and text messages regarding payments on a leased device.

• A man reported at 11:36 p.m. May 20 that his bicycle was removed from his garage on the 400 block of Haymore Avenue North.

• Three businesses on the2200 block of West Dublin-Granville Road reported damage or manipulation to business property in their patio areas between 12:13 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. May 21.

• An employee of a business on the100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road reported at 3:22 p.m. May 21 that he recovered a small amount of marijuana in the building.

• A man said someone stole his bicycle from his garage on the 500 block of Greenglade Avenue between 10 p.m. May 15 and 2 p.m. May 21.

• A business on the first block of East Shelby Boulevard and a business on the 5600 block of North High Street were burglarized, according to an incident report filed at 12:19 p.m. May 22.

• A man reported at 1:04 p.m. May 23 that while he was sleeping, possessions were removed from his residence on the 100 block of East Dublin-Granville Road by several people he invited into his residence the night before.

• A man reported he was receiving telephone threats directed toward him and his family, according to an incident report filed at 5:21 p.m. May 23.

-- Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek