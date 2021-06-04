Worthington Christian Roundup: Warriors baseball team enjoys ‘very exciting season’

Some of the offensive struggles that the Worthington Christian baseball team dealt with during the final three weeks of the season appeared again when it lost 1-0 to sixth-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek on May 25 in a Division III district semifinal.

For the Warriors, though, that finish didn’t overshadow what they accomplished after going 10-13 in 2019 and then having last season canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Worthington Christian went 11-1 in the MSL-Ohio Division to share the championship with Buckeye Valley, earned the No. 1 seed for the district tournament and finished 21-3 overall.

“It was a very exciting season that was a lot of fun to be a part of, especially since we lost last season,” junior catcher David Murawski said. “There were so many highlights this year, like our 20th win, winning the conference by beating (Columbus) Academy (5-1 on May 13) for the second time and our (3-2 tournament) win over Grandview (on May 20). But the real highlights for me this season were off the field, our team hangouts and Bible studies.

“I’m very excited about the core group that we have returning. Our chemistry will only continue to grow and we’ll only get better.”

Murawski hit .372 and led the Warriors in home runs (5) and RBI (30). Junior Caden Leidich (1B/P/C) batted .406 with 26 runs scored, junior Grant Woodfin (OF) hit .400 with 16 RBI and freshman Hobie Raikes (OF) batted .355 with two home runs and 18 RBI.

Senior Levi Hammond led the pitching staff by going 5-1 with a 1.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings, including seven starts. He has committed to Ohio Christian.

Ethan Kraynak (OF), who will play soccer for Grand Canyon, was the only other senior regular.

Sophomore Connor Hendrickson went 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA in eight appearances, including six starts, and junior Ashton Fulkerson was 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in nine appearances, including four starts.

Freshman Sam Blank and Raikes also were key pitchers.

Others eligible to return include junior Carson Graham (OF) and sophomores Ethan Albert (OF) and Alex Wrobbel (OF).

“The last couple weeks of the season we struggled offensively and that showed up in the 1-0 game, not being able to get a timely hit,” coach Tim Kraynak said. “But with such a young team, to accomplish what they accomplished this year in many respects was somewhat improbable.

“There were so many guys not playing together before. We had great leadership from our upperclassmen and our seniors, making these young guys feel welcome and keeping each other accountable. Twenty-win seasons are hard to come by, especially in baseball.”

Girls track team

moves on to state

The girls track and field team closed its season in the Division III state meet June 4 and 5 at Westerville North.

On May 26 and 28 in the regional at Chillicothe Southeastern, the Warriors finished seventh (33 points) behind champion Mount Gilead (82) as 38 teams scored.

Placing third to qualify for state were junior Grace Hall in the 100 meters (12.68 seconds) and junior Audrey Mousa in the 200 (26.44).

Also moving on were the 800 relay (first, 1:47.25) of Hall, Mousa, junior Briana Plummer and sophomore Maria Klausman and the 1,600 relay (second, 4:18.21) of Plummer, junior Sydney Diedrich and freshmen Ellie Cain and Jamie Custer.

The boys team did not have anyone advance to the regional.

BASEBALL

•Record: 21-3 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Buckeye Valley and Worthington Christian (11-1), Bexley (8-4), Columbus Academy (5-6), Grandview (4-8), Whitehall (2-9), Wellington (0-12)

•Seniors lost: Simon Haller, Levi Hammond and Ethan Kraynak

•Key returnees: Ethan Albert, Sam Blank, Ashton Fulkerson, Connor Hendrickson, Caden Leidich, David Murawski, Hobie Raikes and Grant Woodfin

•Postseason: Defeated Grandview 3-2; lost to Amanda-Clearcreek 1-0 in Division III district semifinal