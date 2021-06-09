Fireworks will return for Fourth of July in Worthington

After events were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city of Worthington is bringing back fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. July 4, with viewing available at Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Road, with the fireworks launched from the west.

“The city is really happy that we’re at a place with the pandemic conditions that we can gather again,” city spokesperson Anne Brown said. “This is really the first communitywide event we’ve had since the pandemic started, and we’re just really pleased that we’re able to get together and celebrate Independence Day as a community.

“I think it’s still important to stress that the pandemic is not over, and we have to take whatever precautions are necessary. But we’re just happy to be at a point where we can be together and celebrate as a community.”

Brown said city leaders still were working through organizational details as of June 9, but seating will be available in the high school stadium and also spread out around the campus.

She said the city recommends spectators adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, which recommend people still wear a mask and socially distance if they’re not vaccinated.

“We don’t plan to have any spacing set up or any markers or anything like that,” she said. “We just hope people follow the protocols set in place by the health experts with the local health department and also the CDC.”

The Dublin-Worthington Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Family Picnic, an annual free-to-attend event usually held July 4 at Thomas Worthington, will return this year, too. However, this year’s event will be pushed back to Labor Day weekend, according to Rotary Family Picnic chair Jerry Katz.

The picnic is a family-friendly event that includes activities for children and adults, food trucks and more.

Katz said this year’s picnic is delayed because the Rotary Club is still working on raising funds and obtaining sponsorships for the picnic – a task it normally would undertake the year before but couldn’t in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It takes awhile to get that together, and we would normally do that at the end of the year the previous year (before a picnic),” Katz said. “You start seven, eight months ahead of time, and we all know what that environment was like (with the pandemic).”

The Worthington city website also said “uncertainty about COVID-19 regulations regarding large-group gatherings earlier this spring impeded planning for the (July 4) event.”

Katz said although the Rotary Club is aiming for Labor Day weekend, an exact date had not been determined as of June 9.

As for the Fourth of July, parking will not be available on multiple streets the day of the fireworks, according to the city website. Those streets include:

• Both sides of Medick Way.

• The north side of Tucker Drive.

• Both sides of Tucker Drive Northwest.

• The north side of Farrington Drive.

• The west side of Seabury Drive.

• The north side of Sinsbury Drive North.

• The north side of Blanford Drive.

• The north side of Sanbridge Circle.

• The north side of West New England Avenue west of Oxford Street.

• Evening Street – both sides from West New England Avenue to state Route 161.

• Both sides of Granville Service Road.

• West Granville Road – both sides from Evening Street to the Olentangy River Road bridge.

• Both sides of North Street.

For more information, go to worthington.org.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve