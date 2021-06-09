Worthington Police Beat: June 9

ThisWeek group

A man reported at 3:39 p.m. May 25 that he received a menacing anonymous letter in the mail that featured typed words and photocopied pictures and referenced a yard sign on the 6200 block of Linworth Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Authorities are aware of similar letters received by community members, the police report said.

The man said he first contacted the U.S. Postal Service and was told since he received only one letter, he should file a local police report.

The man said he was not concerned but wanted the letter documented, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man reported at 12:55 p.m. May 24 that someone removed an exhaust piece from his vehicle on the 6600 block of Huntley Road.

• A man reported at 4:24 p.m. May 24 that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Linworth Road.

• A woman reported at 5:32 p.m. May 24 that a window was broken and possessions were taken from her vehicle on the 400 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• At 8:15 a.m. May 25, a resident reported a person placed materials harmful to dogs on the ground on the 5600 block of Olentangy Boulevard.

• A caller reported at 2:29 p.m. May 26 being bitten by two dogs on the 200 block of East Clearview Avenue while trying to locate their owner.

• A man reported at 4:13 p.m. May 26 that someone forced entry into a building on the 300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

• A man reported at 12:10 p.m. May 27 that someone entered a residence on the first block of East Shelby Boulevard and damaged the property.

• Employees of a business on the 1000 block of High Street reported at 4:36 p.m. May 27 that a man keeps contacting them and screaming at them.

• A woman reported at 5:49 p.m. May 30 that a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle on the 7200 block of North High Street.

• A woman reported to police at 8:55 p.m. May 30 that a friend stole her phone near Shelby Boulevard and Indianola Avenue. The thief was located and the phone was recovered.

-- Stephen Borgna/ThisWeek