Lacrosse: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves boys team set up for future success

The Worthington Kilbourne boys lacrosse team got a lot accomplished this spring.

The Wolves won the OCC-Capital Division title at 5-0 and entered the Division I, Region 3 tournament as the second seed. They lost 8-5 to third-seeded St. Charles in a regional semifinal May 24 to finish 14-6 overall.

Coach Brian Miller said the Wolves are set up nicely for next season after the senior class established a culture of “selflessness” and accountability, led by players such as midfielders Cayden Dougherty and Harrison Kline and attackers Ian Schupp and Mitchell Abahazie.

“We had a group of seniors that stepped up and really helped build a culture from the ground up,” said Miller, who was named regional Coach of the Year. “There were no expectations for anyone this year and they were kind of given a clean slate, and they’ve built a culture that can succeed going forward.

“We preached a lot on caring about each other and selflessness, being unselfish as a whole whether it’s on the field or off the field, and the group of seniors hopefully laid that base for everyone to follow that caring is cool and working hard. You get benefits out of that.”

Abahazie led the Wolves with 56 goals, followed by Dougherty with 45 and Schupp with 36. Dougherty led in assists (54) and points (99), and Schupp had a team-leading 185 ground balls.

Senior goalie Andrew Bickell made 129 saves.

Abahazie, Dougherty, Kline, Schupp and senior defenders Charlie St. Myer and Jack Wasik were first-team all-league. Abahazie, Dougherty, Kline, Schupp and St. Myer also were first-team all-region.

Dougherty and Schupp were second-team all-state, while Kline made the third team and Abahazie and St. Myer were honorable mention.

Bickell, sophomore defender Ryan Frech, junior long-stick midfielder Connor Henneman and junior midfielder Lachlan Korn were second-team all-league.

•The Thomas girls team was seeded second for the Division I, Region 3 tournament and lost 20-6 at top-seeded Upper Arlington in a semifinal May 25 to finish 17-4 overall.

Coach Scott Hamilton said the Cardinals, who won the OCC-Cardinal title at 5-0, have a promising future with key players such as junior midfielder Josie Tinnerello, junior attacker Amanda Armstrong, sophomore attacker Cate Isaacson and junior defender Cora Hamilton expected to return.

“This past season the team accomplished a lot,” Hamilton said. “The future really looks bright for Thomas Worthington girls lacrosse.”

Hamilton led the Cardinals for six seasons but is stepping down due to retirement.

“I enjoyed my coaching experience at Thomas Worthington,” he said. “I was blessed to be surrounded by great coaches, competitive athletes and two very supportive athletic directors in Scott Dorne and Jen Goebbel.

“I look forward to sitting in the stands and cheering for the Cardinals.”

Isaacson led the Cardinals with 89 goals and was named first-team all-league, all-region and all-state along with senior attacker Mollie Estepp, who had 61 goals and 24 assists.

Senior defender Bella Avila was second-team all-region, and Armstrong was honorable mention all-region.

Junior defender Emily Kendall and Tinnerello were first-team all-league, and freshman goalie Zoey Gottlieb was second-team all-league.

•The second-seeded Kilbourne girls lacrosse team lost 10-9 to third-seeded Watterson in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal May 24 to finish 13-8 overall.

The Wolves won the OCC-Capital at 5-0.

Sophomore attacker Julia Hadden had a team-leading 52 goals and also led with 65 points. Sophomore midfielder Julie Barrie and freshman midfielder Ava Todd had 32 goals each.

Freshman goalie Marissa Dolciato, who had 120 saves, was named OCC-Capital Player of the Year and first-team all-state and all-region.

Hadden was first-team all-region, sophomore defender Evelyn White was second-team all-region and Todd was honorable mention all-region.

Junior midfielder Tia Jarvis, junior attacker Olivia James, freshman midfielder Elyse Faler, freshman defender Amelia Murphy, Hadden and White were first-team all-league. Junior defender Ellie Lacure, senior midfielder Nicole Miller, senior attacker Claire Schutte, Barrie and Todd were second-team all-league, and junior attacker Brynlee Pinschenat was honorable mention all-league.

•The fourth-seeded Thomas boys team lost 16-0 to top-seeded UA in a Division I, Region 3 semifinal May 25 to finish 12-6 overall.

The Cardinals finished second (4-1) in the OCC-Cardinal behind Dublin Jerome (5-0).

Junior midfielder Nate Hoover and senior attacker Carson Smith were first-team all-region and second-team all-league. Junior defender Jack Moorma was first-team all-league, and senior midfielder Cole McDermott was honorable mention all-league.

KILBOURNE BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 14-6 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Kilbourne (5-0), Delaware (4-1), Big Walnut, Westerville North and Westerville South (all 2-3), Dublin Scioto (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Andrew Bickell, Joseph Borchers, Cayden Dougherty, Hunter Garrison, Jordan Hawkins, Harrison Kline, Kenny Nally, Ben Roesch, Ian Schupp, Skylar Scott, Charlie St. Myer and Jack Wasik

•Key returnees: David Bryant, Ryan Frech, Connor Henneman, Lachlan Korn, Reed Williamson, Tyler Yap and Jack Ziskin

•Postseason: Defeated Pickerington Central 13-8; def. New Albany 18-8; lost to St. Charles 8-5 in Division I, Region 3 semifinal

THOMAS GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 17-4 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Thomas (5-0), Dublin Jerome (4-1), Hilliard Darby (3-2), Olentangy (2-3), Olentangy Berlin (1-4), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Bella Avila, Mollie Estepp, Laydan Martin, Carmen Reis, Vivian Stranges and Hannah Welch

•Key returnees: Amanda Armstrong, Cora Hamilton, Cate Isaacson, Josie Tinnerello and Zoey Gottlieb

•Postseason: Def. Marysville 23-1; def. Miamisburg 22-5; lost to Upper Arlington 20-6 in Division I, Region 3 semifinal

KILBOURNE GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 13-8 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Kilbourne (5-0), Scioto (4-1), Big Walnut, Delaware and South (all 2-3), North (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Ella Bally, Nicole Miller and Claire Schutte

•Key returnees: Julie Barrie, Marissa Dolciato, Elyse Faler, Julia Hadden, Olivia James, Tia Jarvis, Ellie Lacure, Amelia Murphy, Ava Todd and Evelyn White

•Postseason: Def. Buckeye Valley 20-3; def. Granville 11-9; lost to Watterson 10-9 in Division II, Region 7 semifinal

THOMAS BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 12-6 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Thomas (4-1), Olentangy (3-2), Berlin (2-3), Darby (1-4), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Patrick Arkus, Jaylen Benjamin, Riley Bootes, Cole McDermott, Owen Appel, William Kellenberger, Jackson D’Amico, Eli Short and Carson Smith

•Key returnees: Nate Hoover, Jack Moorma and Owen Ryan

•Postseason: Def. Westerville North 14-8; def. Centerville 12-7; lost to UA 16-0 in Division I, Region 3 semifinal