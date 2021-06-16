Library Lines: Worthington Libraries, city partner to offer social-justice discussion series

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Talking about issues related to race, racism and social justice isn’t easy, but if we want to see positive change in ourselves and our community, we have to be willing to address what makes us uncomfortable.

Worthington Libraries is proud to partner with the city of Worthington Community Relations Commission to offer a new social-justice discussion group call Let’s Get (Un)Comfortable. Each month, with the help of books, movies, art and/or guest speakers, participants will discuss where we’ve been, where we are and the future society we hope to build.

The series’ summer sessions will be held via Zoom. Participants may register at worthingtonlibraries.org/calendar/register.

At 6:30 p.m. June 30, the group will discuss the book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism.” Written by sociologist Robin DiAngelo, the title explores the counterproductive reactions white people have when discussing racism that serve to protect their positions and maintain racial inequality.

Participants will hear from Glennon Sweeney on July 20. Sweeney, a senior research associate at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at the Ohio State University, will present" The Making of Metropolitan Inequality," discussing how 20th-century development policies were designed to segregate our society and what policies and processes have been utilized to maintain that segregation over time. The program starts at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 24, a discussion of the documentary, “13th,” is planned. Attendees should watch the film, available on YouTube, prior to the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. Directed by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, “13th” explores the history of racial inequality in the U.S., focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African Americans.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.